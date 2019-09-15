Mark Pritchard reselected to stand for Conservatives in Wrekin seat

Mr Pritchard said he wants to see the party deliver Brexit and a strong economy which would bring jobs and investment.

"I am humbled to have been readopted as the parliamentary candidate for The Wrekin," he said.

"I want to see Brexit delivered and to see a strong economy deliver on strong local public services and local jobs and investment."

He was selected by Wrekin Conservative Association on Saturday.

Association chairman Emma Thomas said: “I am pleased Mark was reselected as our candidate with the support of members of our association.

"It is vital in this critical time that we galvanise our vote behind Mark and the party to ensure we can deliver Brexit as per the referendum result, and prevent a catastrophic Labour government nationally, alongside delivering for the Wrekin constituency.”