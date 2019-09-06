Philip Dunne re-selected as Conservative candidate for Ludlow

Mr Dunne, who has represented the constituency since 2005, said he was delighted to have been re-selected and that his focus is on "delivering Brexit".

The re-selection comes amid increasingly chaotic scenes in UK politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatening a snap general election after losing his majority, and a vote which could prevent the country leaving the EU with no deal.

Mr Dunne is also currently part of the Alternative Arrangements Commission, which is drawing up proposals aimed at minimising border disruption which could be caused by Brexit.

He said: "I have been selected to stand again for the Ludlow constituency, which it has been my honour to serve since 2005.

"Since the referendum in 2016, I have consistently voted to leave the European Union. I have been a member of the Alternative Arrangements Commission proposing border arrangements to minimise disruption for business and individuals alike. I shall support the Conservative Party in delivering Brexit that the people voted for."

It is yet to be seen whether the country will be returning to the polls with the lack of a government majority meaning any general election would have to be supported by MPs from other political parties.