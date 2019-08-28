Plan to demolish Shrewsbury pub for housing is backed

A planning application has been submitted to demolish The Belvidere, in Crowmere Road.

The proposal is to then build seven new homes on the site.

In a letter of support to Shropshire Council's senior planning officer, Jane Raymond, Councillor Pam Moseley said while it is disappointing to lose a community asset, the business is not viable.

She said: "The Belvidere public house has now been empty for some time, as regrettably, it appears that the venue is unviable. While registered as an asset of community value, it was advertised early in the year, but no one came forward to reopen the pub.

"As such, and as the building has suffered from vandalism and antisocial behaviour since it ceased being occupied, I feel that redevelopment would be beneficial to the neighbourhood, and housing would seem to be an acceptable re-use."

However, she said although the scheme is acceptable, she would like it to be six houses instead of seven.

She added: "One other point that I wish to make is regarding the construction method statement that will be drawn up. The adjacent secondary school has over 800 students, who arrive on foot, cycle or by bus or car.

"I would like there to be a proviso that no deliveries or large vehicle movements take place during school entry and exit times, as there would be an increased risk of conflict and potentially accidents."

A decision is due to be made in the autumn.