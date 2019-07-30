Residents urged to attend meeting over controversial Telford supermarket signs

Telford & Wrekin's planning committee is due to meet at 6pm on Wednesday, at the Telford Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street, Wellington.

Members of the committee will decide whether to approve signs warning of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at Morrisons store in Lawley.

The cameras, which would limit the length of time people can park in the car park, have proved hugely controversial, attracting considerable opposition from local residents, and prompting Telford's MP Lucy Allan to write to the supermarket giant's chief executive.

Now Councillor Lee Vidor, who cut up his own Morrisons card in protest at the move, has urged people to turn out to the meeting and make their feelings known.

Writing on Facebook he said: "This could be the final chance for residents to show the decision makers how much Lawley community are against these restrictions.

"Come together. Come along in mass. Support local councillors and residents who will speak out in attempt to stop these outrageous proposals once and for all!"

The application for the signs is recommended for approval by planning officers.

It comes after a lengthy battle over the application for the actual cameras, which was rejected by Telford & Wrekin Council, before being overturned and approved by a planning inspector on appeal.