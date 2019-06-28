Boris Johnson heading to Shropshire on campaign trail

The former foreign secretary, who is facing off with current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt to be Conservative Party leader, will be in Gobowen tonight for a private meeting with party members.

He will then attend a ceremony to mark armed forces day in Ellesmere tomorrow morning.

Still well ahead in the polls of Tory Party members, Mr Johnson has been working hard to get back on message after a week dominated by headlines after police were called to the London home he shares with his partner Carrie Symonds when neighbours reported a loud argument.

