New Shrewsbury youth group to stage Brexit protest

The Shropshire Youth for Europe march will start in Market Square on Sunday and head around the town, before stopping off at Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski’s office.

The newly formed group is being led by Oscar Redgrave, a Shrewsbury sixth form college student studying economics.

He said: “I feel extremely passionate about stopping Brexit and I was initially inspired to set up this campaigning group by Extinction Rebellion which attracted students from throughout the UK using non-violent resistance to protest against climate breakdown.

“I firmly believe that the UK is better remaining in Europe. The combined bargaining power of the 28 countries in the EU means we are bound to get more favourable deals than we would on our own.

"Within the EU we can study, travel, work and live within Europe without visas, with research opportunities, grants and health insurance.

"We have more influence internationally as a leading member of the EU and for the last 40 years the EU has kept the peace in Europe.”

Open Britain Shrewsbury (OBS) will be supporting Shropshire Youth for EU’s March through the town, which starts at 11am.