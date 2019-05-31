Powys County Councillors cleared by the ombudsman

Councillors Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru for Glantwymyn, and Gwilym Williams, Conservative for Disserth and Trecoed, had been the subject of a complaint by Councillor David Price, Independent for Llanafanfawr.

He believed the pair had been harassing him over planning issues surrounding his caravan site.

A spokeswoman for the Ombudsman said: “The complaint into Councillors Vaughan and Williams has been closed as there was no evidence found that they had breached the Code of Conduct.

“The investigation into Councillor Price is still ongoing.”

Councillor Vaughan, said: “I’m delighted that the Ombudsman has cleared us following the investigation.

“We asked legitimate questions following complaints made about Councillor Price’s business interest and his role on the planning committee.

“This has been about values and principles and the expectations of Powys residents."

Councillor Williams, added: “What we did was tell the truth.

“There is a need for councillors to be whiter than white especially on the planning committee so that the public can be confident that we make decisions for the right reasons.”

Councillor Price has been contacted for comment but has not responded.