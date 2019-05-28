New PM must leave Europe, Deal or No Deal

Owen Paterson said the unintended and unwanted European Parliament elections saw voters abandon the two main parties, principally in favour of one that has existed only for a few weeks.

The Conservative and Labour parties each lost one of their two previous European Parliament seats in the West Midlands.

The former cabinet secretary said the reason for the Brexit Party success is obvious.

"Despite being told it time and again, the UK did not leave the European Union on March 29," he said.

"As soon as the Prime Minister opted to extend Article 50 and so necessitate the UK’s participation in these elections, the sense of betrayal – which had been long brewing – overflowed. When Mrs May compounded that sense by opening the door to a second referendum on Tuesday, it erupted.

"One by one, the 17.4 million people who voted to Leave the European Union had seen each and every promise which had been made to them since the referendum broken."

Mr Paterson, a staunch Brexiteer, said his party had to act quickly.

"If the Conservatives want to survive, we have to change course, deliver a genuine Brexit as we promised and demonstrate that when we make such totemic promises to the electorate, we will keep our word. We will simply not be listened to on any other issue until the UK leaves the EU and we fully take back control."