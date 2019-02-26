'Don't delay Brexit', says MP

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said nothing would be achieved by delaying Brexit.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but speculation has been mounting that Brexit could be postponed for two months if a deal cannot be struck.

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood had hinted that Prime Minister Theresa May might delay Brexit if a deal could not be reached next month. But Mrs May has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she still believes an agreement can be sorted in time for next month.

Mr Pritchard said it was important that the Prime Minister stuck to her guns.

He said: "What would a delay to Brexit serve?

"The PM has always stated there should be no delay - she needs to stick to that.

"A delay would be kicking the can down the road, and would weaken her personal position, not strengthen it."

The issue of extending Article 50, which would keep the UK in the EU beyond the planned withdrawal date, came up in a meeting between Mrs May and Mrs Merkel on the fringes of the EU-League of Arab States summit they are both attending in Egypt.

A senior UK Government official said Article 50 was mentioned "briefly" in the 45-minute talks and the PM remained with the view that such a move would only "delay decisions".

The official added: "They did discuss Brexit, they discussed UK Parliament, things that have been happening in UK Parliament, things that are happening this week."

Mrs May also held talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Irish premier Leo Varadkar yesterday.

The meetings come after the PM admitted she will not get a Brexit deal in time for MPs to hold a "meaningful vote" this week.

Mrs May said she will put her deal to Parliament by March 12 at the latest – just 17 days before Britain is due to leave the EU.

The PM now faces the prospect of another potentially damaging Commons revolt tomorrow when MPs are expected to mount a fresh attempt to block a no-deal break and extend Article 50.