Plans for EU army laid bare, says MEP

West Midlands MEP James Carver, who represents Shropshire, said the debate planned by the pro-EU think tank the Kangaroo Group showed why Britain was right to be leaving the EU.

The Kangaroo Group’s space, security and defence working group invited MEPs to a debate on Tuesday next week entitled: European Army, Better Chances Without UK?

The event will be opened by Michael Gahler MEP, who is president of the Kangaroo Group and an influential member of the European Parliament’s defence committee.

Mr Carver, an independent eurosceptic, said it made clear the EU's intention to create a European Army.

“In all the debate about Brexit, whether that’s sovereignty over our own law making, control of borders, the Irish border debacle, or trade agreements, this fundamental question is frequently lost, he said.

“For me, the over-riding issue has always been: do we want to be part of a European Super State in which every aspect of national life from taxation to defence is controlled from the other side of the English Channel?

“This has been the elephant in the room for successive governments and it’s an issue that continues to tear at the heart of our two main parties.

“It’s a debate no government has been brave enough to have with the British people. Even Cameron’s referendum failed to properly address it at a national level."

Mr Carver said some Remain voters would support such a plan, but believed they were in a minority.

“Being an MEP for the last five years has given opportunities for me to talk and debate the issue with many people from all walks of life and all political persuasions, and I am certain that this is not the path many remainers wish to take,” he added.