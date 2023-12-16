If you were a regular at one of Shropshire's top nightspots in the 1960s - this was the band

This picture of the group in action, minus Lesley, may have been taken at the staff bar at Butlin's Holiday Camp, Pwllheli

The Van-Dels were the resident band every Saturday night down at Terry Heath's Town House, which will be fondly remembered by with-it Wellingtonians of a certain age.

And they were fronted by a talented local schoolgirl who was barely in her teens.

Our publicity photo of the band dates from the end of 1964, at a time when the popularity of The Beatles had spurred a beat group explosion, with The Van-Dels just one of a large number of groups across the county.

The Van-Dels, pictured December 3, 1964

And we carried it in March 1965 with a story from our pop correspondent which read: "If you need fans to break into big time showbusiness then Wellington's Leslie (sic) and the Van-Dels are halfway there.

"For I received so many letters from readers asking for more news about the group that it appears a properly organised fan club is called for. And so – even though Leslie has been featured before on this page – here is another picture of the four lads and 13-year-old schoolgirl Leslie Whitehouse from Rosegrove, Wellington.