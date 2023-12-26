Mystery surrounding distinctive Shropshire cottage - does it still exist?

And during the war Caroline's father Victor Robinson, who is now 95, was evacuated from Coventry to the cottage at Painters Green, which had a distinctive wavy thatched roof.

A place, then, with many Robinson family connections and memories. Together with a mystery – does it still stand?

The cottage with its distinctive roof at Painters Green. But does it still stand?

When we published our photo a few years ago Herbert Skitt, who was born at nearby Whitewell, kindly got in touch with more information.

Mr Skitt remembered the property being empty for some time after the lady who lived there, Mrs Robinson, passed away. He recalled there was a tale that when Captain Warburton-Lee was killed during the Second World War the deeds to the property went down with the ship.

He made a point of going to take a look at the cottage and came back to tell us that it still stood, but with a lot of alterations, including a tiled roof and solar panels.

All well and good then. But here comes the puzzle.

"We were told the cottage had burned down," said Caroline, who lives in the Bristol area.

"When we were in the area with dad we couldn't find any trace so I'm surprised if it still exists.

"I am coming to Shropshire at New Year but I thought there's no point in going there as nothing survives – but maybe I'm wrong!"

Fingers crossed a reader can provide the definitive answer as to whether the cottage still stands, much altered, or was destroyed by fire and nothing survives.

Victor himself is unlikely to make the trip down memory lane as he's now very frail.

Caroline has provided interesting details about her family's links with the building where her great-grandmother Mary Jane Robinson lived.

Mary Jane Robinson with daughters-in-law Audrey, known as Bab, and Edith.

"She was a tenant of the Warburton-Lee family and took in laundry to make a meagre living after her husband, who was a groom at the big house, died, leaving her to bring up three young boys herself.

"Originally the cottage was a school and the school room remained in the building throughout Mary Jane's lifetime there from 1903 to 1957. At the back was a laundry and this was how Mary Jane was able to earn some money.

"There was no electricity and no running water. This was collected from a Victorian cast iron pump, something that Vic remembers without any fond memories.

"Near the end of her life a pipe was put in from the water mains to the house. Inside there was a black range with an oven and a central fire and dresser. The range was later taken out and replaced with a more modern green range.

"Despite the lack of any modern facilities that were available elsewhere, this was all Mary Jane knew and she was happy with the situation. By the end of her life the house was in a terrible state and it was eventually sold to a dentist for about £1,000."

Caroline has some photos from the 1930s which show Mary Jane with family members, including her father as a child.

Victor Robinson, who is now 95, is the little boy at the front in this picture, with his grandmother Mary Jane Robinson behind.

"My great grandparents are buried in Hanmer churchyard and there is a plaque commemorating my grandfather and great uncle's service in the First World War in Whitewell church.

"The memorial tablet is in the vestry and is unusual in that it commemorates everyone who fought in the First World War, not just those who died. My grandfather and his brother are listed as J Robinson and C Robinson. Those who died have an asterisk next to their name. Charles and Jim both survived."