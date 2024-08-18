Flashback to the 90's in Shrewsbury: Bombs, Barbara Windsor and the biggest earthquake in Britain in 100 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Britpop, Mr Blobby and Blair... it might feel like it was just last week but it's been 34 years since we waved goodbye to the eighties.

So we've had a look through the archives to see what was going on in the county town in the decade that brought us Girl Power and Tamagotchis.

Here are some of the events that were making the headlines in Shrewsbury thirty years ago:

Shropshire was shaken by Britain's biggest earthquake for 100 years

A worried crowd gather at Shrewsbury railway station after the 1990 quake

On April 2, 1990, an earthquake near Bishop's Castle measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale shook the county.

Firefighters making safe a damaged chimney in Victoria Street following the earthquake

While all of Shropshire would have felt the earth move, Shrewsbury was hit the hardest with masonry tumbling from the historic buildings and into the street.

Damage to a car caused by a falling chimney pot in Victoria Street in Castlefields

Firebomb attack at army museum linked to IRA

Photo: Shropshire Regimental Museum

On August 25, August 1992, the Shropshire Regimental Museum at Shrewsbury Castle was fire-bombed by the Provisional IRA.

According to the papers at the time, around £250,000 in damage was caused to the museum when two devices detonated in the early hours of the morning.

The museum didn't reopen for almost three years after the attack. It was officially reopened on May 2, 1995 with a visit from Princess Alexandra.

Princess Alexandra reopened Shropshire Regimental Museum at Shrewsbury Castle on Tuesday, May 2, 1995

Two years without Lord Hill

The statue of Lord Hill is lifted from The Column in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, October 12, 1993, for repairs and restoration.

The statue of Lord Hill was lifted from The Column in Shrewsbury on October 12, 1993, for repairs and restoration.

But the statue was in poorer condition than thought and did not return to The Column until the autumn of 1995, being put back piece by piece between September 19 and early October 1995.

'Assistant chief property officer with Shropshire County Council Roger Howells is pictured with part of the statue safely on the ground'

Barbara Windsor visits Shrewsbury housing development

Barbara Windsor launching an affordable rural homes scheme at Berrington Green, near Shrewsbury. Published Friday, January 28, 1994

In January 1994, screen star Barbara Windsor paid a visit to a new-build housing development in Shrewsbury.

This photo, carried in the Shropshire Star on Friday, January 28 that year, was captioned: "Members of the Berrington Green workforce got a 'carry on building' message from screen star Barbara Windsor when she launched the firm's affordable rural homes scheme at Berrington Green, near Shrewsbury. The development is aimed at local people."

Shrewsbury Town bring a trophy home

After becoming Third Division champs, Shrewsbury Town players took to an open topped bus and toured the town to celebrate on Tuesday, May 17, 1994.

Shrewsbury Town on an open topped bus tour on Tuesday May 17, 1994

This picture copied direct from the pages of the Shropshire Star of Wednesday, May 18, 1994. The accompanying story began: "Just champion! Jubilant Shrewsbury Town fans turned out in their thousands to salute their all-conquering heroes. Cheering crowds lined the streets to congratulate the Third Division champions as they went on a victory parade. The club's players and staff showed off the £55,000 silver trophy during their 90-minute tour of the town in an open-topped bus... Fans lined the whole length of the tour route, which started at the Gay Meadow at about 6pm last night and wound its way through the north of the town. The bus then travelled through the town centre led by the Wem Jubilee Band and stopped at Rowley's House where the biggest crowds of the evening waited to give the team a tumultuous reception..."