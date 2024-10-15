Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Homes recently bought the Whitehall site in Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, with the intention of knocking it down and building four one-bedroom, four two-bedroom, 11 three-bedroom and eight four-bedroom homes.

Centuries ago, a home known as Prince's Palace was built for lawyer, freeman of Shrewsbury and Ludlow MP Richard Prince.

A heritage section on the design and access statement for the demolition plans details the history of the site.

An old photograph of Whitehall Mansion

"The proposed site is situated within the grounds of Whitehall Mansion, which was built in the late 16th century. Its existing grounds still contain several original outbuildings and structures.

"Previously known as Prince's Palace as it was built for the late Richard Prince between 1578-82, it is built from red sandstone from the building after the Monastery’s dissolution on the edge of the former Shrewsbury Abbey. To protect the stonework, the mansion was rendered white, which in turn gave the mansion its former name, Whitehall. Since then the render has been removed and the red stonework exposed back to its original built-like form.