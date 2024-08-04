22 nostalgic photos from more than 100 years of the Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Shrewsbury Flower Show is the longest running flower show of its kind - officially recognised in the Guinness Book of Records.
But the celebration has its roots much further back in time, with the Salop Horticultural Society hosting Carnation and Gooseberry Show in the Frankwell back in 1836.
By 1887, the show had set up permanently in The Quarry and began to feature a range of entertainment including tight rope walkers and tethered balloon rides.
Famously, one balloon broke free in 1906 and came down at Knightley on the Staffordshire border.
The show has attracted many important visitors over the years, including a visit from Queen Mary in 1927.
For well over 100 years, the annual event has attracted thousands to the town almost every summer.
For those taking their eyes away from the top class floral exhibits, there has long been a programme of entertainment which has wowed the crowds over the years both at ground level and in the skies.
In 1970, a torrential downpour of rain caused chaos for the celebration, and plunged the society in financial crisis.
Thanks to the financial support of TV gardener and long-time supporter Percy Thrower and one or two others, the show recovered.
In 1987, Shrewsbury travel agent Brian Bass chartered two flights of the Concorde for the show to mark the event's centenary, and many Salopians hopped aboard.
Enough tickets were sold to book two flights over the show, the first taking off from Heathrow, circling Shropshire before landing at Birmingham Airport, and the second departing from Birmingham and landing at Heathrow.