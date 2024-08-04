22 nostalgic photos from more than 100 years of the Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Shrewsbury Flower Show is the longest running flower show of its kind - officially recognised in the Guinness Book of Records.

But the celebration has its roots much further back in time, with the Salop Horticultural Society hosting Carnation and Gooseberry Show in the Frankwell back in 1836.

By 1887, the show had set up permanently in The Quarry and began to feature a range of entertainment including tight rope walkers and tethered balloon rides.

A balloon at Shrewsbury Flower Show, with the people on the picture seemingly inviting punters to get in the basket. Undated. Credit: Geoff Charles Collection held at the National Library of Wales

Famously, one balloon broke free in 1906 and came down at Knightley on the Staffordshire border.

The show has attracted many important visitors over the years, including a visit from Queen Mary in 1927.

Queen Mary visits Shrewsbury Flower Show in 1927. Credit: Shropshire Records and Research Centre

For well over 100 years, the annual event has attracted thousands to the town almost every summer.

Crowds queueing to get in to Shrewsbury Flower Show, August 1984

The Shrewsbury Flower Show in 1953

Crowds at the Flower Show in 1939

Shrewsbury Flower Show crowds watching the entertainment at the Quarry, possibly at the 1938 show. Credit: Geoff Charles Collection held at the National Library of Wales

The crowd watches a band playing in the bandstand at the show in 1984

For those taking their eyes away from the top class floral exhibits, there has long been a programme of entertainment which has wowed the crowds over the years both at ground level and in the skies.

20 year old Triss Farrow enjoys the sun on the trapeze. Triss is one of five members of the Hungarian trapeze group, the Leotaris, who thrilled the many thousands of visitors at Shrewsbury Flower Show in 1964.

An act on the stage at a Shrewsbury Flower Show in the 1930s

The Marchitas, the cyclo-antics from Germany, entertain a large crowd with their act at Shrewsbury show in 1964

Kenny Ball and his Jazz Men at Shrewsbury Flower Show in August 1971

In 1970, a torrential downpour of rain caused chaos for the celebration, and plunged the society in financial crisis.

The 1970 Shrewsbury Flower Show organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society was disastrously wet, threatening the future of the entire event

Thanks to the financial support of TV gardener and long-time supporter Percy Thrower and one or two others, the show recovered.

Parking was an issue for the event 1977 too! Some dodgy spelling on the notices outside Priory Boys' Grammar School

This picture was taken by the Rev Ioan Jenkins in August 1939 during a cycling holiday from Birmingham to Wales. The description underneath the photo simply says: 'Shrewsbury - military band parading on the occasion of the annual flower show.'

Miss Shropshire 1964, Joan Taylor, pictured at Shrewsbury Flower Show during her reign

In 1987, Shrewsbury travel agent Brian Bass chartered two flights of the Concorde for the show to mark the event's centenary, and many Salopians hopped aboard.

Passengers getting on board Concorde for a flight to mark the centenary of Shrewsbury Flower Show on August 15, 1987

Enough tickets were sold to book two flights over the show, the first taking off from Heathrow, circling Shropshire before landing at Birmingham Airport, and the second departing from Birmingham and landing at Heathrow.