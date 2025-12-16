Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury retro 1971: See how many faces you recognise

Take a look through this gallery of faces from Shrewsbury in 1971 and see if you recognise anyone.

By Tania Taylor
Published

From footballers to schoolchildren, committee members to hospital staff - and we may have sneaked in a couple of very famous faces too, guaranteed to bring a smile to yours!

Decimal Day - the introduction of decimalisation to Britain, February 15, 1971. The caption reds: 'Mrs Peggy Davies, of Moneybrook Way, Shrewsbury, left, and Mrs Jennifer Tierney, of London, sort out their change at Woolworths in Shrewsbury.'
Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society officers committee, circa 1971. This picture is among family effects owned by John Pinnington. John is the son of Mrs Joan Pinnington, nee Lloyd, of Shrewsbury. Joan was a teacher at a number of Shropshire schools, and was also a leading member of the Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society for many years (starting with the Gondoliers in 1949) both as a performer and then as a producer for 30 years, directing over 50 shows for the society. She is front right. Joan Lloyd married Ted Pinnington at Shrewsbury Cathedral on August 20, 1955.
Children at St Michael's School, Shrewsbury, who all had the surname Jones. This picture was shared by Mrs Ada Jones. They include her sons David Jones and Brian Jones, circa 1971. The children at the back are Lynette Jones, Angela Jones, Gavin Jones, David Jones, Brett Jones, Muriel Jones, and Debra Jones. Front are Brian Jones, Steven Jones, Darren Jones, and Barry Jones. The teacher is a Mr Mullaly - Mrs Jones is unsure of the spelling. First name uncertain but possibly Ken. Mrs Jones says Angela and Muriel were sisters and thinks Debra and Barry were brother and sister.
Kenny Ball and his Jazz Men at Shrewsbury Flower Show August 19, 1971.
