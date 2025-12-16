Shrewsbury retro 1971: See how many faces you recognise
Take a look through this gallery of faces from Shrewsbury in 1971 and see if you recognise anyone.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
From footballers to schoolchildren, committee members to hospital staff - and we may have sneaked in a couple of very famous faces too, guaranteed to bring a smile to yours!
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.