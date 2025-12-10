Shropshire retro 1972: 21 pictures that take you back in time - see what sparks memories!
Britain’s coal miners were on strike, protests flared over the M54, and community spirit was alive and well in 1972.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
In this collection, we revisit the year when pupils rolled up their sleeves to clean the school pool because hiring professionals was too costly, new homes and a police station opened their doors, and a 'paraffin perm' made waves in Kinnerley. This picture archive has been shuffled for your enjoyment.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.