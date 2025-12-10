Shropshire retro 1972: 21 pictures that take you back in time - see what sparks memories!

In this collection, we revisit the year when pupils rolled up their sleeves to clean the school pool because hiring professionals was too costly, new homes and a police station opened their doors, and a 'paraffin perm' made waves in Kinnerley. This picture archive has been shuffled for your enjoyment.

Whittington, December 4, 1972. The caption read: 'Three elm trees planted to commemorate the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 have been felled by Mr Elwyn Tudor to help make safe a road junction at Whittington, near Oswestry. Parish councillors were worried about the number of accidents at the junction, and experts were called in and found one of the trees had elm disease.'

The entrance to Blockley's brickworks in Hadley on Monday, October 2, 1972. The story began 'Between 50 and 60 men who went on strike last week returned to their Hadley brickworks today to find themselves locked out, according to union officials. The men at Blockleys Ltd, who struck for higher piecework prices, decided on Saturday to return to work today. But said their union's regional official Mr Eric Timmins, their cards were removed from the clocking-in machine. 'The men could not clock in. This is a lockout,' said Mr Timmins, of the General and Municipal Workers' Union.'

The old outdoor swimming pool at Market Drayton in 1972.

April 6, 1972: 'An aerial view of the opencast coal mining at Coalmoor. The mining is being carried out by Coalmoor Basalt Ltd at Lydebrook Dingle, just off the Horsehay to Little Wenlock road.' Picture: Dan Arden.

Llandysilio Girl Guides, April 19, 1972. The caption reads: 'Mr G.W. Jeffreys, chairman of the parish council, pours tea to the eight guides of Swallow patrol from Llandysilio, Four Crosses, near Oswestry, (who) have won a fortnight's holiday in Mexico. From left, Pauline May, Heather Ellis, Pat Jones, Amanda Lloyd, Heather Passant, Gail Griffin, Christine May, and Pam Walker. They returned to the village yesterday and were given a tea by the council.'