A look back at 1980s Shropshire: 24 pictures of unforgettable faces and places

It was the year Shropshire officially replaced Salop as the county’s name, thanks to the efforts of a determined councillor. Ken Dodd tucked into a jam butty in Telford, and Lady Diana Spencer’s visit to Ludlow races marked the first time she and Prince Charles appeared together in public. You can read Toby Neal’s piece, 'Day at the races when royal couple went public', here.

It also seems to have been a year marked by a curious fascination with large feet. We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs from the Shropshire Star archive, presented in no particular order.

You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Colonel John Kenyon, the county councillor who led a campaign to have Shropshire as the official name of the county rather than Salop. He is pictured with a Shropshire sign on March 31, 1980 - after winning his campaign, the county was officially Shropshire from April 1, 1980.

The Red Arrows at RAF Cosford Air Show. Dated September 22, 1980. The aircraft are Hawk trainers.

Wylie and Holland motorcycle dealers in Newport, July 28, 1980. This was used with an advertising feature on July 29, 1980, which began: 'Wyle and Holland, the Market Drayton motorcycle agents, have only been operating for five years. In that time Graham Wylie and Cliff Holland have seen their business grow from a small shed to a large showroom and workshop. Now the successful partnership has taken another big step and taken over Market Drayton's oldest motorcycle firm, Abrahams, which commenced 45 years ago. The deal includes Abraham's successful Newport branch...'

April 23, 1980 - 'Richards Castle WI held a St George's Day luncheon at the Boot Inn, Orleton, near Ludlow, yesterday. The women enjoy the toast in the garden.'

The royal visit of Prince Bernhard of The Netherlands to Bridgnorth on April 19, 1980. He was attending a remembrance service for 53 Dutch airmen who trained at RAF Bridgnorth at the end of the war and later died.

'Beware here comes Bigfoot! Wearing the big boots, Jill Arch receives a lift from fellow team members Gordon and Teresa Hogg. The threesome were members of the Bridgnorth team that took part in the It's A Knockout competition at Bridgnorth Carnival yesterday.' The picture was taken on May 25, 1980.