A look back at 1980s Shropshire: 24 pictures of unforgettable faces and places
Here, we journey back 45 years to 1980.
It was the year Shropshire officially replaced Salop as the county’s name, thanks to the efforts of a determined councillor. Ken Dodd tucked into a jam butty in Telford, and Lady Diana Spencer’s visit to Ludlow races marked the first time she and Prince Charles appeared together in public. You can read Toby Neal’s piece, 'Day at the races when royal couple went public', here.
It also seems to have been a year marked by a curious fascination with large feet. We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs from the Shropshire Star archive, presented in no particular order.
