Shropshire Star
Close

We take a visit into the archives with 25 historic pictures in and around Welshpool and Newtown - see who you recognise

Step back in time with this selection of pictures across Powys from the Shropshire Star archive.

Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published

From iconic landmarks to local faces and places - including an in-demand dance band and a plane forced to make an emergency landing - let’s take a look.

  • You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

An engraving of Powis Castle, Welshpool, with the date June 12, 1844. Picture supplied by Gordon Willocks.
An engraving of Powis Castle, Welshpool, with the date June 12, 1844. Picture supplied by Gordon Willocks.
The old village of Llanwddyn, which was demolished and submerged to make way for Lake Vyrnwy in the 1880s. Powis Arms Hotel is on the right, with the east end of St John's Church in the background. The village had a church, two chapels, a school, three pubs, and about 40 houses. Date of picture unknown. Copied from the book: 'Llanwddyn & Lake Vyrnwy'.
The old village of Llanwddyn, which was demolished and submerged to make way for Lake Vyrnwy in the 1880s. Powis Arms Hotel is on the right, with the east end of St John's Church in the background. The village had a church, two chapels, a school, three pubs, and about 40 houses. Date of picture unknown. Copied from the book: 'Llanwddyn & Lake Vyrnwy'.
Llanidloes railway station. Llanidloes station. Unusually, this is an American postcard, franked at Troy, New York, on February 25, 1908. The postcard message was: 'Please send me a line Miss Mairs (this name uncertain) if the work is ready and I'll come at once. Yours truly, E.P. Jones. This picture was loaned by postcard collector Sally Anne Richards.
Llanidloes railway station. Llanidloes station. Unusually, this is an American postcard, franked at Troy, New York, on February 25, 1908. The postcard message was: 'Please send me a line Miss Mairs (this name uncertain) if the work is ready and I'll come at once. Yours truly, E.P. Jones. This picture was loaned by postcard collector Sally Anne Richards.
The Llanfair railway at Welshpool, with Welshpool church in the background. An undated image, possibly the 1920s. The circular sign is for 'Horace A. Ballard, Shell Garage.' Railways. Picture-postcard shared by postcard collector Sally Anne Richards.
The Llanfair railway at Welshpool, with Welshpool church in the background. An undated image, possibly the 1920s. The circular sign is for 'Horace A. Ballard, Shell Garage.' Railways. Picture-postcard shared by postcard collector Sally Anne Richards.
Broad Street, Knighton. This is a postcard loaned by Sally-Anne Richards. Printed on the back is 'Photograph by P.B. Abery, West End Studios, Builth Wells.' The large sign on the left is for 'Williams & Wooding Motor Depot'. Just below and to the left of it is a sign for the 'Norton Arms'. Slightly beyond is a sign for 'Jackson & McCartney's Auction Yard.' In the distance to the left of the Knighton clock tower on the pull-out shop canopy it reads 'H. Gwyther & Sons Boot Stores.' Above it is a sign for the George & Dragon Hotel. Signs on the right of the street include for Bradley's. Above the door which is on the corner on the right is written Wills's Legation and below it there's a sign for 'National Health Insurance Opticians'. On the back of the near van parked on the right is written 'Get It At Allcock's'. Picture is undated but based on the appearance of the old cars may be early 1930s.
Broad Street, Knighton. This is a postcard loaned by Sally-Anne Richards. Printed on the back is 'Photograph by P.B. Abery, West End Studios, Builth Wells.' The large sign on the left is for 'Williams & Wooding Motor Depot'. Just below and to the left of it is a sign for the 'Norton Arms'. Slightly beyond is a sign for 'Jackson & McCartney's Auction Yard.' In the distance to the left of the Knighton clock tower on the pull-out shop canopy it reads 'H. Gwyther & Sons Boot Stores.' Above it is a sign for the George & Dragon Hotel. Signs on the right of the street include for Bradley's. Above the door which is on the corner on the right is written Wills's Legation and below it there's a sign for 'National Health Insurance Opticians'. On the back of the near van parked on the right is written 'Get It At Allcock's'. Picture is undated but based on the appearance of the old cars may be early 1930s.
The Blue Diamond Dance Band pictured in the 1930s or 1940s. Picture shared by Peter and Heather Speake. Mr Speake says they were very much in demand to play at dances in Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells and surrounding villages. Identifies them as: (his father) leader, Reginald Speake, carpenter and builder, of Hospital Road, Builth Wells, third from left on 1st saxophone. Others, from left, 'Toffee' Evans, of Llandrindod Wells, on trumpet; Cliff Phillips, car mechanic, of Builth Wells on guitar (or banjo); Evan John Evans, of Builth Wells, on drums; Kenny Davies, painter and decorator, of Builth Wells, on 2nd saxophone; and Ellis Jones, dentist's son, on piano.
The Blue Diamond Dance Band pictured in the 1930s or 1940s. Picture shared by Peter and Heather Speake. Mr Speake says they were very much in demand to play at dances in Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells and surrounding villages. Identifies them as: (his father) leader, Reginald Speake, carpenter and builder, of Hospital Road, Builth Wells, third from left on 1st saxophone. Others, from left, 'Toffee' Evans, of Llandrindod Wells, on trumpet; Cliff Phillips, car mechanic, of Builth Wells on guitar (or banjo); Evan John Evans, of Builth Wells, on drums; Kenny Davies, painter and decorator, of Builth Wells, on 2nd saxophone; and Ellis Jones, dentist's son, on piano.
Pentref Sunday School, Newbridge-on-Wye, circa 1949/50. The picture was shared by Clive Barrett, although he did not know the names of those pictured.
Pentref Sunday School, Newbridge-on-Wye, circa 1949/50. The picture was shared by Clive Barrett, although he did not know the names of those pictured.