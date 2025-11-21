Shropshire retro: 26 pictures to transport you back to 1975 - from traffic jams to town life and the faces you remember

It was the year a public vote took place on whether the United Kingdom should remain a member of the European Common Market, the Bay City Rollers topped the charts with the best-selling single of the year - "Bye Bye Baby" - and UK homes only had three television channels to choose from.

From school faces to holiday traffic woes, we hope you enjoy these selection of images from the Shropshire Star archives.

A long load negotiating the Cock Hotel crossroads in Wellington on January 11, 1975. The caption reads: 'A real traffic-stopper! This 96-ton load was given a police escort through Telford at the weekend to a Brierley Hill steelworks. The load - part of a crane - left the Adamson Alliance works at Horsehay on Saturday morning and arrived at its destination without incident. It is seen here on the A5 at Wellington.' The hauling vehicle was from Wrekin Roadways. The bicycle shop on the corner is H Sutch, selling Raleigh bikes

'Salop v Warwick', January 22, 1975. Alun Stoll of Bridgnorth Rugby Club, (but here seemingly playing for Shropshire), streaking down the wing with the ball

February 20, 1975: 'A large operation was mounted by firemen to rescue a heifer trapped in a 12ft deep well on an Ellesmere farm. The roof of a building had to be dismantled and special lifting tackle taken from Shrewsbury before the heifer was freed two hours after falling in the well. The accident happened at Mr Roger Hampson's Tetchill Farm yesterday. The heifer was being treated by a vet when it ran into a tool house.'

Gerry Foxall with a model of the Iron Bridge he made out of scrap, pictured in March 1975. It was with this 5ft model that he won the title of Britain's first 'Master of Scrap Art' later in 1975

April 4, 1975: 'Ready for their school trip to North Africa, party leader Mrs Elaine Beamond studies a brochure with pupils of Charlton School, Dothill, Wellington, before leaving for Tunisia yesterday. The party will be staying in Sousse for eight days. Headmistress Mrs H.M. Rafferty, and head of upper school Mr N.P. Howson also accompany the group.'

'Having a run-through of an aptly named song are, left to right, Jackie Leverington, Jackie Groves, Mrs Maureen Benson, Steven Brown, and Gary Hall.' The picture was published on April 1, 1975, to go with a story about a group of youngsters called The Moorland Youth Show who provided entertainment for elderly people. The idea came from Maureen Benson, of Yewtree Drive, Bayston Hill, who ran Monkmoor Youth Club who had asked members if they were interested in forming such a group

'Louise Douglas (left), of Trench; Jill Woolmore (centre), of Donnington; and Denise Norton, of Trench, three of a group of girls from the John Hunt School, Trench. They have been to Le Mans in France on an exchange visit. They were guests of pupils from CES Jean Cocteau School, Coulaines. April 21, 1975