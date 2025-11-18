26 retro photos from 1989 across Shropshire and Mid Wales – see what sparks memories!

These photos showcase the people and moments that made headlines across our pages — from Shropshire’s very own Miss United Kingdom, to schoolchildren donning their thinking caps for a local competition, to a sea of hot air balloons drifting across the county’s skies. Let’s take a look…

The official opening concert of the newly installed WurliTzer organ at the Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, given by Phil Kelsall, resident organist at the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool, in January 1989. 'A lot of the members weren't too happy about the flashing lights and the smoke. It was not their scene,' said Tony Byrne, chairman of the trustees of Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust

March 1989: The accompanying story read: 'A group of youngsters put their thinking caps on when they entered a contest to find a name for a new housing estate in Presteigne. Six schoolchildren aged from seven to 16 were chosen as finalists after each picking their own title for the development site off Slough Road. But it was Rebecca Price who won the competition with her name of Caenbrook Meadow. All six youngsters were on hand to take part in the christening ceremony. Pictured are: Shaun Price (7), of The Warren; Matthew Ball (8), of Dolau; Diccon Rhodes (10), of The Old Forge; Hayle Price (10), of Byton; Rebecca, of Sawmills; and Jose Morris (16), of Bucknell.' Picture: Bright's Studios, Knighton

David Davies, Robert Nash, Andrew Moreton, Wayne Handley, and David Rees, as seen in a picture published in the Shropshire Star on March 20, 1989, with the general caption: 'Celebrations were in order for the 300th anniversary of the raising of the 23rd Regiment of The Royal Welch Fusiliers at Ludlow last week.' 'Royal Welch Fusiliers, Ludlow' is written on the back of this print and 'Army cadets' so no doubt it was Ludlow Army Cadets playing the part

The face of ITV's local news, Bob Warman, presenting The Price Is Right in 1989

Bob Warman, presenting The Price Is Right in 1989

The Queen meets crowds in Welshpool on April 21, 1989, which was her 63rd birthday. She arrived at Welshpool station and went to Powis Castle for celebrations marking the 300th anniversary of the Royal Welch Fusiliers of which she is Colonel-in-Chief

The Queen meets crowds in Welshpool on April 21, 1989