26 retro photos from 1989 across Shropshire and Mid Wales – see what sparks memories!
Take a trip back to 1989 with 26 unforgettable photos from the Shropshire Star archives, showcasing Shropshire and Mid Wales as you may remember them - or have maybe forgotten!
By Tania Taylor
These photos showcase the people and moments that made headlines across our pages — from Shropshire’s very own Miss United Kingdom, to schoolchildren donning their thinking caps for a local competition, to a sea of hot air balloons drifting across the county’s skies. Let’s take a look…