Retro special - 27 pictures from across Shropshire in 1982, with strikes, snow, royal visits and a sea of faces - see who you recognise

From heroic returns from the Falklands War to industrial strife amid a recession, it was a year in which serious news dominated the agenda.

But there was plenty to enjoy as well - ET hit the cinema, Channel 4 was launched and, locally, TV funnyman Jeremy Beadle was in town.

Aston Villa triumphed against Bayern Munich in the European Cup and our future King, William Prince of Wales, was born.

It was also a big year of weather, with a heatwave in the summer and deep snow during the winter months.

Here are 27 pictures of landmarks, events and some faces you may recognise.

They have all come from the Shropshire Star archive and we have deliberately mixed them up.

Take a look - you might be surprised what you find and what you remember!

The Laura Ashley factory at Oswestry in 1982