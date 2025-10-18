Bridgnorth retro: 20 fascinating pictures from the 1980s in and around the beautiful Shropshire market town - see who you recognise

The pictures capture some of the people and groups who made the pages of our titles in the decade that saw the arrival of home computers like the Sinclair ZX81, 'Thatcherismn', and not forgetting the era of big hair, mullets and shoulder pads.



From striking teachers, a giant gorilla, and a charity football match with TV soap stars of the time, let's take a nostalgic look back in and around Bridgnorth...

Pupils of Bridgnorth Endowed School who received special awards at a ceremony on September 25, 1981. Back row, from left, Elaine Taylor, Margaret Benning and Lisa Day. Front, from left, Robert Cullen, Malcolm Dent, Mike James, and Paula Dagnall.

The procession of officials at the AGM of The College of Preceptors held at Oldbury Wells School, Bridgnorth. This picture was taken on March 14, 1981.

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway on December 28, 1982. Caption reads: 'With most shops closed on Bank Holiday Tuesday in Bridgnorth, there were very few places to go. One facility however was in full swing between High and Low Towns the cliff railway, which gives an excellent view during its short trip.'

August 1982 - Hampton Loade ferry over the River Severn.

Mr Jeff Walker in the bell tower of St Leonard's, Bridgnorth, circa December 1983.

A group of drinkers outside The Ball Hotel in Bridgnorth, circa May 1985.

A 'gorilla' in Bridgnorth on December 2, 1985. The caption reads: 'Monkeying around at Bridgnorth yesterday, from left, Lorraine Martin, Sarah Davies, Diane Pooler, Helen Connolly and Angela Jones with the gorilla.' The accompanying story began: 'People visiting a Bridgnorth solicitors office yesterday could be forgiven if they thought the staff had gone slightly ape. For on hand to greet them in the reception area was a 6ft jet black toy gorilla sporting a bright red bow tie and a massive grin. Solicitor Mr Alan Ridgway bought the beast with a bid during the BBC's Children In Need Appeal programme'

March 1985 - formerly a restaurant and wine bar, these premises in High Street, Bridgnorth, total some 2,900 square feet. The property is a Grade 2 listed building. Picture: Cliff Guttridge Photography

Members of St Leonard's Ladies Group, Bridgnorth. This picture is from an album in the possession of Mrs Pat Yates, secretary of Bridgnorth Ladies Group, which folded in December 2018. The picture is undated but believed to be taken in 1986. The group began as St Leonard's Young Wives in November 1949, and later the name was changed to St Leonard's Ladies Group, and in 2017 was changed to Bridgnorth Ladies Group. Mrs Edna Lewis, one of the longest serving members, identified those on the picture as, from left: Gwen Head, unknown, Joan Holden, herself Edna Lewis, and Kath Childs.

The Bridgnorth Walk of 1986. The picture caption reads: 'The long and winding road back to Bridgnorth for these weary charity walkers at Underton.'

This shows the Star Aluminium industrial site, possibly the site of a planned extension during the 1980s. The picture is dated September 23, 1986 and we can see goalposts on the site.

A picture of Bridgnorth Rugby Club taken on July 29, 1986. The caption reads: 'It's Bridgnorth Rugby Club's 25th anniversary this season - and they have already started celebrating. Players and officials met at the clubhouse last night to meet the club's first skipper, founder member Phil Bladen, who is now living in America and is over in this country on holiday. From left: Roy Colburn, Jeff Peake, Bob Fletcher, Colin Bevan, Bob Turner, and Phil Bladen.'

The demolition of the former Tatung factory in Bridgnorth, September 1987. The caption reads: 'Work has begun this week to demolish the former Tatung factory in Bridgnorth, once home to the town's largest employer. Tatung moved to Telford two years ago - the factory has remained empty ever since and is being cleared to make way for a major new housing development, with work due to start early in the new year.'

The former factory chimney in Bridgnorth is blown up on December 16, 1987. The caption reads: 'All set to blow. Demolition expert Richard Fowler with Mrs Irene Allport.' The chimney was blown up by Irene Allport of Stourbridge who had won a competition to flick the switch run by Bridgnorth Rotary Club. The chimney was 100ft high at the former Tatung factory, previously Decca.

The former factory chimney after Irene flicked the switch in December 1987.

Here stands the Nautical William at Fenn Green near Alveley - possibly nicknamed the Nauty Will. The picture is dated September 1987.

The story pasted on the back of this 1987 print begins: 'Jehovah's Witnesses will hold the first meeting in Bridgnorth's new Kingdom Hall tomorrow - after the building was raised in just over two days. Up to 800 volunteers of all ages, from all over Shropshire and the Midlands, converged on Bridgnorth yesterday morning to start the quick-build project. The hall is being built along the Severn Valley Railway line in Oldbury road'

June 1987: Michael Heseltine (later Lord Heseltine) campaigning in Bridgnorth. The caption reads: 'Mr Heseltine has a word with Bridgnorth fishmonger Mr Barry Irving as Mr Gill looks on.' Christopher Gill (on the left) was the Conservative candidate for Ludlow.

The Bridgnorth Festival, May 1988. The caption reads: 'Bridgnorth Festival Queen Claire Fullwood (centre) with attendants Hayley Smith (left) and Helen Dodd preparing to lead the town's carnival procession.'

From the East End to Bridgnorth: In May 1988 an EastEnders football team took on a Bridgnorth XI in a charity football match as part of the Bridgnorth Festival. Match organisers Katie Parker (left) and Christine Richards with EastEnders players, from left, Gary McDonald, Nick Berry, and Michael Webster.

