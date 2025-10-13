Blending into the autumnal colours

Charlotte Bowyer and friends in their 1928 Ford model A

Cider pressing at Badlands Farm, home of Ralph's Cider

Derek Chatto with his 1929 MG

Donald Skelton with his Austin 7

Ex army unimog on display

Jessica Scudamore with her Ford model A

Keith Dobinson with his Austin 7

Luke Roberts with his 1906 Bianchi 28-40

Peter Batty with his Ford T

Sarah Skelton with her Austin 7

A threshing demonstration at Badlands Farm

Tractors on display at the weekend's event

Once again, the lanes around East Radnorshire throbbed with the sound of vintage cars for the annual Welsh Trial organised by the Vintage Sports Car Club.

Based in Presteigne, the Trial has been coming to the area since 1939 for the weekend and still uses familiar venues around Llangunllo, Heyope, Monaughty, Whitton and Kinnerton.

Catering solely for pre-1930 cars the entry consists of various Ford’s Morris’ and dozens of the ubiquitous Austin 7’s in various body styles test their driving skills over sections featuring twists and turns with climbs and descents on a mixture of grass and mud surfaces which are graded into various points from 0 to 25.

Competitors came from all over the country as well as locally with Noel Hughes and various members of the Price family of Rhayader.

As usual, the main spectator points were at Cwmwhitton and Badlands.

At Badlands, the home of Ralph’s Cider, the trial combines with a vintage open day featuring a threshing demonstration and cider pressing displays together with a line of various specialist Land Rovers and vintage tractors with various old implements from local vintage enthusiasts.

Also there was a free tractor and trailer taxi service from the farm to the car sections provided by the Leominster Vintage Club who was collecting donations for the air ambulance.