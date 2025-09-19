Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury Half Marathon in pictures: 30 memorable moments ahead of race day - do you recognise anyone?

As runners lace up for this year's Shrewsbury Half Marathon we take a look back at through the years at some of the memorable scenes of this hugely popular running event.

By Tania Taylor
Published

The race brings thousands of runners and their supporters into the town for a route that starts and ends at the West Mids Showground and numbers were this week posted out to those taking part.

The event is loved by runners for its great atmosphere - although the town's famous hills provide a challenge.

This year's Shrewsbury Half Marathon and Metric Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, September 28.

The run starts and finishes at The West Mid Showground and the scenic routes showcase highlights including the Welsh and English Bridges, Kingsland, Porthill, Coleham, The Quarry, Frankwell, and the picturesque town centre with its medieval buildings and unique street names.

Today we offer up a reminder of past events ahead of the big race. 

Can you spot yourself, or someone you know?  Let us know in the comments below. We'd also love to hear your memories of the half marathon - or you may want to wish someone good luck ahead of the race.

Good luck to those taking part!

2014
In 2014 there were so many runners that some were already leaving the showground before others had crossed the start line.
2014: The most brightly dressed competitors of the day
The most brightly dressed competitors of the day in 2014
2015:
Running past Shrewsbury's historic Rowley's House in 2015
Pride Hill, 2015
Pride Hill, 2015
And they're off. Runners at the start of the race at West Midlands Showground, 2016
And they're off! Runners at the start of the race at West Midlands Showground, 2016
2016 race start
2016 race start
2016
2016
The Shropshire Shufflers in 2016. Mark Perez (front) in costume
The Shropshire Shufflers in 2016. Mark Perez (front) in costume
Bailey the dog with Louise Morgan and Tracie Trueman in 2017
Bailey the dog with Louise Morgan and Tracie Trueman in 2017
Say cheese - runners wave for the camera in 2017
Say cheese - runners wave for the camera in 2017
L-R: Rachel Morris, Jon Green, Florence Meredith and Alfie Meredith, running to support Severn Hospice in 2017
L-R: Rachel Morris, Jon Green, Florence Meredith and Alfie Meredith, running to support Severn Hospice in 2017
2017 race day
2017 race day
Lynne King, Kirsty Davies, Amanda Bennington and Claire Jones in 2018
Lynne King, Kirsty Davies, Amanda Bennington and Claire Jones in 2018
A happy runner in 2018
A happy runner in 2018
2019: Gemma Chown, Kathryn Harrison, Charlotte Harrison 10, Elizabeth Frost and Alan Browne.
2019: Gemma Chown, Kathryn Harrison, Charlotte Harrison 10, Elizabeth Frost and Alan Browne.
2019
Runners in 2019
Sam Ostermeyer pushing his father Jeff Ostermeyer in 2019
Sam Ostermeyer pushing his father Jeff Ostermeyer in 2019, raising money for Motor Neurone Disease Association.
2019
'In the zone' in 2019
2019
2019 - running to motivational playlists
Second to finish, Jack Pickett, 2019
Second to finish, Jack Pickett, 2019
Justin Shirra and Paul Slater from Shrewsbury in 2021
Justin Shirra and Paul Slater from Shrewsbury in 2021
Waving to the crowd in 2021
Waving to the crowd in 2021
Otis Grant (3) from Sedgley, waiting for Auntie Meg Phillips in 2021
Otis Grant (3) from Sedgley, waiting to cheer on Auntie Meg Phillips in 2021
The Shropshire Shufflers in 2021
The Shropshire Shufflers in 2021
2023
2023 - and they're off...
Batman and Robin joined the run in 2023
Batman and Robin joined the run in 2023
Runners at last year's event (2024)
Runners at last year's event (2024)
2024 - Jack and Lucy Smith, with Emily and George Hawkins.
2024 - Jack and Lucy Smith, with Emily and George Hawkins
Time for a quick selfie in 2024
Time for a quick selfie in 2024
Proud to take part in 2024
Proud to take part in 2024

