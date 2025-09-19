Shrewsbury Half Marathon in pictures: 30 memorable moments ahead of race day - do you recognise anyone?
As runners lace up for this year's Shrewsbury Half Marathon we take a look back at through the years at some of the memorable scenes of this hugely popular running event.
The race brings thousands of runners and their supporters into the town for a route that starts and ends at the West Mids Showground and numbers were this week posted out to those taking part.
The event is loved by runners for its great atmosphere - although the town's famous hills provide a challenge.
This year's Shrewsbury Half Marathon and Metric Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, September 28.
The run starts and finishes at The West Mid Showground and the scenic routes showcase highlights including the Welsh and English Bridges, Kingsland, Porthill, Coleham, The Quarry, Frankwell, and the picturesque town centre with its medieval buildings and unique street names.
Today we offer up a reminder of past events ahead of the big race.
Can you spot yourself, or someone you know? Let us know in the comments below. We'd also love to hear your memories of the half marathon - or you may want to wish someone good luck ahead of the race.
Good luck to those taking part!