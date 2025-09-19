Shrewsbury Half Marathon in pictures: 30 memorable moments ahead of race day - do you recognise anyone?

The race brings thousands of runners and their supporters into the town for a route that starts and ends at the West Mids Showground and numbers were this week posted out to those taking part.

The event is loved by runners for its great atmosphere - although the town's famous hills provide a challenge.

This year's Shrewsbury Half Marathon and Metric Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, September 28.

The run starts and finishes at The West Mid Showground and the scenic routes showcase highlights including the Welsh and English Bridges, Kingsland, Porthill, Coleham, The Quarry, Frankwell, and the picturesque town centre with its medieval buildings and unique street names.

Today we offer up a reminder of past events ahead of the big race.

Good luck to those taking part!

In 2014 there were so many runners that some were already leaving the showground before others had crossed the start line.

The most brightly dressed competitors of the day in 2014

Running past Shrewsbury's historic Rowley's House in 2015

Pride Hill, 2015

And they're off! Runners at the start of the race at West Midlands Showground, 2016

2016 race start

2016

The Shropshire Shufflers in 2016. Mark Perez (front) in costume

Bailey the dog with Louise Morgan and Tracie Trueman in 2017

Say cheese - runners wave for the camera in 2017

L-R: Rachel Morris, Jon Green, Florence Meredith and Alfie Meredith, running to support Severn Hospice in 2017

2017 race day

Lynne King, Kirsty Davies, Amanda Bennington and Claire Jones in 2018

A happy runner in 2018

2019: Gemma Chown, Kathryn Harrison, Charlotte Harrison 10, Elizabeth Frost and Alan Browne.

Runners in 2019

Sam Ostermeyer pushing his father Jeff Ostermeyer in 2019, raising money for Motor Neurone Disease Association.

'In the zone' in 2019

2019 - running to motivational playlists

Second to finish, Jack Pickett, 2019

Justin Shirra and Paul Slater from Shrewsbury in 2021

Waving to the crowd in 2021

Otis Grant (3) from Sedgley, waiting to cheer on Auntie Meg Phillips in 2021

The Shropshire Shufflers in 2021

2023 - and they're off...

Batman and Robin joined the run in 2023

Runners at last year's event (2024)

2024 - Jack and Lucy Smith, with Emily and George Hawkins

Time for a quick selfie in 2024