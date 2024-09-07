'I was asked to come up with eight songs that defined my life' - Mark Drew braves Inside Tracks on Wolverhampton's WCR radio

Ok, it's not for that show, but another one called Inside Tracks on WCR in Wolverhampton. And I suspect I was asked more out of convenience than anything else – we share the same Mander House office in the city.

Still, I was happy to help as WCR is a fine station that does a fantastic job in serving the community of the city and further afield.

I'm not sure anyone is interested in my music tastes, but the show does provide some insights into what it is like to edit daily titles both online and in print. If you are curious at all you can listen tonight, or find it on catch up over the next fortnight.

If nothing else this was an exercise in distilling what kind of music I like and then attempting to put it into context in terms of life experience.

Mark Drew, left, with WCR presnter Tim Beech

The simple fact is that, while music is a big part of my life, it doesn't define it. I mostly enjoy certain music because, well, I enjoy it.

I'm also no music connoisseur. I know what I like, but I'm not sure why. I'd love to really get into the detail of genres like jazz and blues, but haven't got the time or inclination. Instead I tend to hear something I like, Shazam it, download it and then find out more.

And, if I'm at a loose end on a weekend, I'll wander into Wolverhampton, browse around the excellent Vinyl & Vintage second hand shop and spend a tenner or two on a couple of random discs. Better still, I'll take a day trip to Shrewsbury and do the same at its indoor market.

Some day I'll get round to listening to the random selection of dusty vinyl I have collected, sit down with a beer and listen to it all.

In the meantime, please indulge me in sharing the list. They brought back a few memories for me and, if you are also a certain age, they may do for you too.

We'd also love to know what your top track would be – post a comment below or feel free to email me at mark.drew@mnamedia.co.uk.

Paul Simon

1: Paul Simon – Father and Daughter: I've always found Simon & Garfunkel a little dull. But solo Simon is a different matter. His song-writing is incredible and this track is profound to anyone, like me, who has experienced a new-born daughter coming into the world.

XTC

2: XTC – Mayor of Simpleton: XTC are a joy, a mixture of punk and pop and always delightfully eccentric. Its lead singer Andy Partridge was a fixture in the Donkey pub, which sat adjacent to the Swindon Advertiser when I worked there 20-odd years ago. Mayor of Simpleton was the band's last hit and their best.

Madness

3: Madness – My Girl: I was at Madstock in London 1992, the reunion for Madness in front of 40,000 after a seven-year hiatus. It was fantastic and, under humid cloudy skies at Finsbury Park, the music shook adjacent tower blocks, which were evacuated because residents thought they were in an earthquake. I remember this song more than any other for some reason.

Count Basie

4: Count Basie Orchestra – Splanky: I love old American jazz, but my family hate it so I tend to stick it on in the car. I particularly love the fluidity and fun of Count Basie. This is more big band swing than jazz, but it is great when played at a high volume after a long day at work.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot from The Beautiful South

5: Beautiful South – Dumb: Paul Heaton is a song-writing genius and I have seen him solo and with Jacqui Abbott many times. He has a knack of dealing with downbeat issues through jaunty songs, and his work has a continuous thread celebrating the power and tenacity of relationships despite setbacks in life or in old age. Dumb isn't jaunty in the slightest, but it is a perfect pop song.

Kevin Rowland and Dexys Midnight Runners.

6: Dexy's Midnight Runners – Jackie Wilson Said (I'm in Heaven When you Smile): Black Country legend Kevin Rowland was brilliant in the early 80s and continues to be as inventive now, more than 40 years later. This is a great song, but I could as easily picked out any material from his most recent Dexys albums.

Terry Hall and Lynval Golding of The Fun Boy Three

7: Fun Boy Three – Tunnel of Love: I slightly missed out on The Specials, but Fun Boy Three's Waiting album was my first serious purchase. I have since bought it on every possible platform and it remains the only album where I know every word to every song. Terry Hall is another great songwriter with an ear for commercial pop and is greatly missed.

Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze

8: Squeeze – Some Fantastic Place: I'm a sucker for some hammond organ and this song has it in abundance. It is also incredibly poignant, written in tribute to a friend of the band who died too young. Chris Difford and Glen Tilbrook are a wonderful combination, their song-writing witty and the music bursting with energy.

* Inside Tracks is on WCR on Tuesday September 10 at 6pm. It is available on 101.8FM, DAB or anywhere at wrcm.com, where you can also get the show on catch up for a fortnight after broadcast.