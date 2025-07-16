Accredited museum status for county’s heritage centre

The centre, which opened in November last year, hosts a collection that recounts centuries of the county’s history and heritage. In becoming accredited, the service has shown excellent care in managing its exhibits, providing excellent customer service and proven its relevance to Staffordshire’s wider community. Since opening, the centre has had over 10,000 visits.

Included in the museum collection are a Spider Phaeton Carriage from 1890, a silken cap from the 1630s worn by King Charles I and a selection of puppets from the renowned Douglas Haywood collection.

Alongside its collections and exhibitions, the centre welcomes local historians, researchers and academics via its research room where they can access archival material and delve deep into the county’s past.

(L-R) Joanna Terry, Head of Archives, Heritage and Culture at Staffordshire County Council, and Hayley Coles. Photo: Staffordshire County Council

Hayley Coles, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture at Staffordshire County Council, said: “We are all delighted to see the History Centre recognised for its expertise in caring for our amazing collections and historical objects.

“After visiting the centre myself, I was genuinely amazed by the collection – from historic clothes to a beautifully preserved carriage. It’s a treasure trove of heritage and I’d highly recommend it as a must-see for friends and family alike.

“The accreditation is great news and recognises the care taken to showcasing Staffordshire’s storied past. We hope that this accreditation encourages more people to visit the museum in the knowledge that its exhibitions are curated with care and proficiency.”

The Staffordshire History Centre project, costing £8.7 million, was partly funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund with a grant of £4,858,699. It can be found on Eastgate Street in Stafford, where it is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am until 4pm. More information can be found at staffordshirehistory.org.uk