Raising a glass in the 2007 calendar were some of the many customers who had been drinking at The Dolphin pub in Woodside over the past 30 years. Lesley Russell, pub landlady, said: “It was an idea of one of our regulars.

“He suggested putting together photographs of people who have been drinking at the pub over 30 years. He knew a photographer and another regular knew a graphic designer who did a great job putting several faces on the calendar for each month.

“It was intended as a sentimental reminder for the former landlord and landlady, Brendan and Hazel McConnell, of their 15 years at the pub.

“But it will also be a piece of history for everyone else who knows and uses the pub.”

Featured in the all-male calendar is Harry “Steptoe” Gosling whobought a new pair of black leather trousers, a black t-shirt and jacket for his photo.

Also included was a photograph taken of Gerry McAndrew, who had died two years earlier.

“It might seem a bit eerie to people who don’t know the place, but Gerry was a great regular and people were saying if he was here now he would have been in the calendar,” said Mrs Russell.

All the pictures were taken in the bar at the Dolphin, which Mrs Russell had been running for the past three years.

She said: “They’re not saucy pictures, although one chap is wearing a nice pair of boxer shorts.

“They’re just a series of good pictures of the characters who come in here,” she added.

The new calendar was said to be a world away from the popular best-sellers at this time of year featuring flawless celebrities such as film stars and singers.

Mrs Russell joked: “They are not the best looking customers in the world, and on the front we’ve put a warning saying ‘caution is advised’.”

The proceeds of the calendar were to go to a charity due to be decided by a vote at the pub.

Meanwhile, a cleaner downed her duster for the last time after working at the same Shrewsbury pub for the past 46 years.

Dora Groom, hangs up her mop and retires from the Heathgates pub in Shrewsbury after 46 years

Dora Groom called time on her job at The Heathgates pub where she has worked for almost half a decade.

The 76-year-old admitted she was sad to be leaving the post, but had decided to step down for health reasons.

Mrs Groom, of Prestbury Green, also worked as the cook at the pub, off the Heathgates roundabout in Harlescott, until 15 years ago.

She said she had never intended to stay as long as she had and simply thought of the role as “just a job” when she started in 1960.

She said: “I was going to finish a long time ago, but I liked the job so much I just carried on doing it.”

Mrs Groom worked her last shift on Saturday, when she cleaned up for the last time at The Heathgates.

But Mrs Groom said she has no intention of staying in bed after nearly 50 years of getting into work at 7.20am.

“I can’t lie in. I’ve just got used to getting up early so I shall carry on as I do already,” she added. Her daughter Rose Groom said her mother would no doubt be missed by everyone at the pub.

Meanwhile, thousands of people turned out to cheer off the traditional Boxing Day meets across the county.

Members of the Ludlow Hunt met at the town’s Castle Square, while the United Hunt met in Bishop’s Castle.

Lyndsay Hill, from the United Hunt, said:“People just love it. It’s the fresh air, exercise and tradition that appeals.”

Members of Albrighton Hunt were meeting outside the Royal Victoria Hotel in St Mary’s Street, Newport, where they were watched by around 1,000 people.

Pat Webster, chairman of the Albrighton Hunt, said the hunt would go ahead as normal and 40 to 60 riders were expected to take part.

Members of the North Shropshire Hunt headed out from the new Shrewsbury Livestock Market and joint hunt master Ann Carding said the show of support had been tremendous.

She added:“It’s been absolutely smashing and we had a super big crowd out at the cattle market, around 80 on horse back and at least several hundred on foot.”

Members of the Wynnstay Hunt, from Ruabon, also enjoyed a good ride out after meeting up at Malpas, near Whitchurch.

Meanwhile joint master of the Tanatside Hunt, Suzanne Husband, said hundreds of people had turned out to support their meet despite the unseasonal, murky weather.

She said:“There were lots of people lining the High Street to watch the spectacle. We also had around 50 on horseback.”

The hunt then went out into the countryside to hunt within the legislation and members thanked landowners for allowing them to use their land.