JK Rowling at the launch of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Book shops had been taking orders for weeks in preparation for the release of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the the fourth in the bestselling series of children's books by J K Rowling.

The magic of the wizard world cast a spell on the Merry Hill shopping centre as fans queued to get their hands on the latest instalment. More than 50 eager customers were outside WH Smith when it opened at 9am.

Once inside they were treated to entertainment by a wizard and a Harry Potter-lookalike, whose costumes were made by Halesowen-based firm Fantasia.

Harry Potter, aka Adrian Bean, with a host of excited youngsters at WH Smith in Merry Hill

And at Waterstone's about 30 people were queuing, with 150 copies of the book being sold in just three hours.

Nick Meakin, manager of the Stafford branch of W HSmith, said 100 copies of the book had been ordered in advance.

"There has been a lot of excitement about the book, and we have been getting ready for the sale for sometime," he said.

The store also arranged for actor Phil Rose, who was appearing in Twelfth Night at Stafford Castle, to read excerpts from the new book to youngsters as they queued to buy their copies.

Dozens of children also flocked to Teford’s Waterstone’s book store for a taste of Harry Potter The Goblet of Fire.

Tim Larence, 11, from Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury picks up his copy of the new Harry Potter book

Eleven-year-old Stephen Shackleton was the first Shropshire youngster to get his hands on Rowling’s latest mystical adventure instalment.

Stephen, from Shawbury, said: “I have been hooked ever since read the first Harry Potter. I shall spend all weekend reading it and could have it finished by Monday.”

Waterstones children’s buyer for Telford Sandra Griffiths said that all the books sold in the first half hour today were Harry Potter with adults snapping them up as well.

“Customers made 160 reservations. We have bought in 800 for the weekend and hopefully they should last. We are going to order some more on Monday,” she said.

The book's publication was an extra special moment for schoolboy Matthew Lacroix, from Shifnal, who was so enchanted by the tales that he decided to write a letter to the author to tell her how much he enjoyed the stories.

Lo and behold, a reply appeared to say Matthew’s letter had been chosen to be printed on the sleeves of millions of copies Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

London’s Piccadilly bookshop staged a special sleep-over for 50 children from Westminster City School and Hampstead Brownies and Guides, who were the first to receive copies of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Charlotte Parfitt, nine, from Hampstead, north London, clutching her prize story book said: “I like these stories because they are magical and you don’t know what is going to happen next.”

In Aberdeen, Scotland, staff at Ottakars bookshop was specially renamed “Pottakars” for its midnight opening, and staff were dressed up as witches and wizards.

Advance orders for the book broke all records - with an initial print-run of 5.3m - 1.5m in the UK and 3.8m in the US.

In Britain the usual run for children's books is 20,000.

The content of the new story was closely guarded - no review copies were issued - but the author had revealed someone close to Harry died.

This was more than six times the previous record set by John Grisham's latest novel, The Brethren, prior to its publication in March 2000.

At 640 pages the book was double the size of its predecessor, which was greeted with similar hysteria when it was released during the previous year.

As part of nationwide tour to promote the fourth adventure, Rowling met fans in Kidderminster, arriving by steam train.

She was whisked into Kidderminster by The Taw Valley, which had been painted maroon to represent the Hogwarts Express, which features in the novels.

Waiting for her were hundreds of excited fans, many dressed like their favourite character.

In the railway museum at the nearby Severn Valley Railway she signed copies of the book for 250 guests who had been selected from thousands of eager readers who had ordered copies.

The first three books - beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 1997 - had sold 35m copies in 31 languages.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was published in 2003. Five million copies were sold within 24 hours of its release.

The sixth, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was released on 2005 and the seventh and final book in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was published in 2007.

Rowling dreamt up Harry Potter when she was stuck on a train between London and Manchester in 1990.

Also in the news

Network bosses announced ITV soap Emmerdale would be shown five times a week.

The top-rated drama, which started in 1972 as Emmerdale Farm, was to run nightly from the autumn on a two year trial basis.

The show’s growing popularity with younger viewers, plus good ratings for a series of five-night specials were cited as reasons for the move.

Yorkshire Television director of programmes John Whiston said it was “a fantastic vote of confidence in the team, writers, cast and crew”.

He also sounded a warning to rival soaps Coronation Street - made by sister ITV company Granada - and the BBC’s EastEnders.

“From now on in terms of soaps, it’s the big three, not the big two plus Emmerdale,” he said.

On the box

Burnside,a spin-off from long-running police drama The Bill, aired on ITV.

It focused on DCI Frank Burnside, formerly a detective at Sun Hill and now working for the National Crime Squad.

DCI Burnside was played by Christopher Ellison, and the series also featured as Zoë Eeles as DC Sam Phillips and Justin Pierre as DS Dave Summers and Paul Nicholas Ronnie Buchan. Shane Richie played Burnside’s regular informant, Tony Shotton.

Burnside ran for one series of six episodes, structured as three two-part stories.

Cost of living

In 2000, the average house cost £117,144 – the equivalent of around £172,202 in 2023.

Workers could expect an average salary of £18,525, which is £27,232 in today’s money.

A litre of fuel for your car cost 81p while the average car was £13,250, which would set you back £19,478 now. The average price of a loaf of bread was 84p, a 1.5kg sack of flour was 61p, a kg bag of sugar was 69pm and a 400g block of cheese was £2.19.

Top 10

Eminem

The Real Slim Shady

Samantha Mumba

Gotta Tell You

Kylie Minogue

Spinning Around

Coldplay

Yellow

Darude

Sandstorm

Vengaboys

Uncle John From Jamaica

Black Legend

You See The Trouble With Me

Lonyo

Summer Of Love

David Gray

Babylon

Sonique