Tuesday, April 29, 2003 – a dark day in the history of Shrewsbury Town.

Beaten 3-2 at home by Carlisle at home in a must-win match, the team was dumped from the Football League after 53 years.

Furious Shrewsbury Town fans gathered outside the offices at the Gay Meadow to demand manager Kevin Ratcliffe’s resignation just minutes after the final whistle.

Hundreds of supporters chanted: “Ratcliffe out” and “Hands up if you hate Ratcliffe” as they vented their frustration at the club’s slide into the Football Conference.

Other fans left the Gay Meadow ground visibly in tears, as loyal supporters standing on the Riverside Terrace sang out: “We’ll be back next year.”

Kevin Ratcliffe quit the next day. He had a few parting shots as he headed for the exit door.

Shrewsbury's sporting facilities, he said, were "laughable" compared to those of rival Telford.

And he added that historic Shrewsbury liked to "stand still" and told residents in the town: "Go and have a look what it's like in the real world."

But those fans on the terraces who had been optimistically predicting an immediate return to the League were to be proven right, as the Town made a comeback at their first attempt on May 16, 2004, after a playoff final penalty shootout against Aldershot.

Shrewsbury Town had been admitted to the Third Division (Northern Section), and therefore joined the Football League, on June 3, 1950.

Their first home match in the Third Division was on August 21 against Wrexham and attracted a record crowd of 16,070 to the Gay Meadow, with a further 1,000 fans shut out of the ground. Town won 2-1.

During the next 53 years in the Football League Shrewsbury Town were to enjoy some golden ages, including the reign of King Arthur – top goalscorer Arthur Rowley – some glorious 1960s cup runs, promotion to the old Second Division in 1979, and unforgettable days in the 1980s in which the Meadow entertained some top stars and the Shrews reached their highest ever league positions.

Let's though wallow in the later misery, because it makes what followed seem all the better.

At the turn of the new millennium, Town fans needed strong nerves as the club had been battling relegation for several seasons. By April 2000 they had slumped to bottom of the table.

It boiled down to a crunch must-win match against Exeter on the last day of the season.

What happened that day has gone down in Shrewsbury Town folklore as "The Great Escape." Shrewsbury won, and other results went their way too.

The reprieve was only temporary. A notable FA Cup win against Everton in January 2003 brought back memories of past glories, but as the league season drew to a close Shrewsbury had a disastrous record which spelt doom.

The funeral was held before a 7,236 crowd at the Gay Meadow on April 29. Carlisle came along to administer the last rites.

Fittingly, the three Carlisle goals on that day all came from a player named Wake, who scored a hat-trick.

Shrewsbury were relegated to the Conference.

The impact extended far further than diminished sporting status and reputation. There was also a serious loss of income. The central payment from the League, from television rights, was halved from £200,000 to just £100,000. There was also the prospect of a heavy hit on the gates if the Town did not have a good season.

On the up side to life in the Conference, there was the juicy prospect of some attractive local derbies, including against fierce rivals Telford United.

Shrewsbury played their first league derby against Telford United since 1937 (when Telford United were Wellington Town) on December 9, 2003. It was a goalless draw.

The Conference proved no walk in the park and Town supporters’ hopes of automatic promotion were dashed, with Shrewsbury having instead to take their chances in the lottery of the playoffs.

Shrewsbury travelled to the Britannia Stadium in Stoke to take on Aldershot on May 16, 2004, cheered on by a travelling army of 12,000. With scores all square at the end of extra time, there was a nerve-jangling penalty shoot out.

Hero of the hour was Scott Howie in goal.

His three saves proved crucial and Trevor Challis converted his penalty to secure a dramatic 3-0 win on penalties.

Shrewsbury were back.