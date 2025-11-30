MINI Cooper: Driving joy and 5-door practicality

The MINI Cooper remains an iconic brand, a world away from the original Alec Issigonis-designed Minis of the mid-60s, which became a cultural icon. However, it still brilliantly leverages its 1960s heritage and updates it with modern technology and style.

Not cheap, but still aspirational, it comes in many forms: from the huge (relatively) Countryman for family practicality, to the iconic Cooper, with the extra driving appeal that harks back to its rally success and winning the Monte Carlo Rally three times.

So what's new?

There are three versions – Classic, Sport and the Exclusive driven here – with a pricey, but not outrageous, sub-£30k starting price. Then there are the optional extras…

Following hard on the heels of the latest three-door model, this latest five-door S Exclusive offers more interior space and innovative technology while retaining the brand's fantastic handling.

The extra doors transform it from a niche vehicle into a usable everyday car. With sharp performance and a high-end interior, the five-door is now more practical without losing its charm and desirability.

Bigger and more dynamic

This model features a wheelbase that is 72mm longer than the three-door version. This important change results in more legroom and greater comfort for rear passengers.

Iconic design

The model retains the iconic MINI silhouette, characterised by its short overhangs, long wheelbase, and large wheels. It retains the familiar round headlights and an octagonal grille, while the rear features clean surfaces and flush-fitting twinkling, patterned tail lights. This helps deliver the Mini uniqueness.

High tech immersive interior

The cabin represents a significant leap forward, dominated by a familiar but updated 24cm, dinner-plate-sized circular OLED display that runs the MINI Operating System 9.

All major vehicle functions like infotainment, connectivity, and navigation are controlled via this touchscreen or by using the voice-activated "Hey MINI" Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The screen also features a myriad of secondary controls allowing targeted personalisation of the vehicle’s performance, including features like a dash cam. An optional head-up display projects key information directly into the driver's line of sight, minimising distraction.

For sustainability, the dashboard is made from recycled polyester using a special knitting method, and the car features the colourful MINI Experience Modes. The driver picks one of seven modes to alter the screen display to create a relaxed ambience.

On the road

This Exclusive model features a 204 bhp four-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. It hits 62 mph in 6.8 seconds. Quick, yes, but many EVs are quicker, though they lack the growl of the two-litre engine under acceleration and the sheer driving pleasure. Economy is decent as well, with a claimed 44.5mpg seeming pretty close to the mark.

The suspension and damping are tuned to offer both comfort and agile handling, making every drive feel composed and responsive. This is complemented by precise steering and powerful brakes.

The result is the quintessential Mini experience – engaging and surefooted, with a satisfying engine note and a trademark grip that makes navigating winding country roads a delight.

Practicality and safety

The five-door design enhances everyday usability. Two additional doors provide easy access to the rear seats, and the 278-litre boot – expandable to 941 litres with the seats folded – feels more spacious than it is.

This practicality is complemented by safety features, including a full suite of airbags, collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure assist.

Are the options worth it?

This model comes packed with nearly £6k worth of options. Are they worth it, or is the standard car more than enough?

The Level 3 Pack is ideal for tech-savvy drivers or frequent commuters who will regularly use advanced driver aids, premium audio, and comfort features.

Verdict:

This five-door MINI Cooper brilliantly balances its charismatic heritage and "sheer driving pleasure" with the space, technology, and practicality demanded by modern drivers. It remains an aspirational and desirable car, now suited for daily use.

Factfile