Genesis statement of intent with G80

Genesis has firmly planted its flag in the luxury sector with its all-electric limo, the latest Electrified G80, its huge executive saloon.

The G80 is a substantial limousine that bears more than a passing resemblance to a Bentley, thanks to its winged badge and crest grille. Its wheelbase has been extended by 130mm, enhancing its imposing profile.

Exterior updates include a new bumper, ‘Two Line’ parallel headlights, 19-inch polished alloys, upgraded lighting, and a redesigned front charging port that opens and closes electrically.

To the rear, the ‘Two Line’ tail lights have new graphics, and the redesigned rear bumper features new chrome highlights.

Pricing

A luxury sibling of Hyundai, the Electrified G80 isn’t cheap, with a starting price of £74,800. However, it still undercuts similarly equipped all-wheel-drive premium rivals.

Like those rivals, the price can rise significantly with optional packs, such as the Comfort Pack at £1,780, a second-row version at £2,640, a Nappa leather seat pack at £2,620, and additional features like Vehicle-to-Load functionality and rear-wheel steering.

Hi-tech premium cabin

The interior embodies what the Korean firm describes as the ‘beauty of white space’, creating an atmosphere of serene calm that balances elegant, uncluttered surfaces with cutting-edge technology.

A bit over the top, maybe, but you can’t deny the exceptional quality or the advanced tech.

The centrepiece is a curved 27-inch display that blends the driver’s cluster and infotainment screen, controlling everything from smartphone connectivity to real-time driver information.

This system supports over-the-air (OTA) updates and can be controlled via a new crystal console dial, voice recognition, or the heated three-spoke steering wheel.

Space and comfort

The most significant upgrade is to the rear, where the extra 130mm of wheelbase opens up substantial legroom. The optional second row comfort pack gives rear passengers that premium extra touch with power-closing doors, heated seats, a centre armrest with controls, vanity mirrors, and rear window curtains.

Boot space is also decent, although shallow, with 323 litres available, reasonably spacious but shallow.

Standard equipment is comprehensive, including a premium 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a fingerprint authentication system, and a UV-C steriliser for the storage compartment.

Performance and refinement

On the move, the Electrified G80 delivers exceptional performance.

Its dual 136kW electric motors, powered by a large 94.5kWh battery, produce a combined 370PS and a mammoth 700Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-62mph in just 5.1 seconds.

It remains a perfect motorway cruiser, whisking occupants along in a quiet, comfortable environment with a practical WLTP range of 323 miles.

The ride is smooth and the handling is sharp, facilitated on this model by the ‘Road Preview’ electronic suspension, which reads the road ahead to iron out bumps and imperfections.

Premium safety

The safety specification is premium, featuring a full complement of airbags and advanced systems. Parking is aided by a system which uses sensors and cameras to detect objects and pedestrians around the vehicle during low-speed manoeuvres.

Other key ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) include Highway Driving Assist 2 for semi-autonomous motorway driving, together with collision avoidance for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians, plus lane-keeping and lane-centring technology.

The G80 is a tech-laden luxury saloon with a premium, spacious cabin and a 323-mile range. While expensive, it undercuts similar all-wheel drive premium ivals. The ride is a magic caret ride and performance is electric.

