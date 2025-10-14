Vitara a smart and versatile choice

Suzuki’s smart SUV has always been a smart model, commanding customer loyalty with its keen pricing and reputation for reliability.

Ahead of the launch of the all-electric e-Vitara this year, the hybrid model has received a facelift.

It now features two model names – Motion and the range-topping Ultra – bringing it in line with the rest of the Suzuki brand. Both grades feature a digital media display, smartphone connectivity and keyless entry.

Externally, the Vitara sports a redesigned front grille and bumper, a new upper spoiler, fresh 17-inch alloy wheel designs, and new colour options. The metallic blue on the model we saw was particularly striking.

Hi-tech improved cabin

Inside, the cabin is not exactly a riot of leather luxury, offering an altogether more practical environment.

The driving position is commanding, with a chunky, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel.

It benefits from more soft-touch finishes on the dashboard and door cards, alongside uprated trims that lift the ambience.

The cabin is dominated by the latest nine-inch screen, which controls major functions like infotainment, navigation, and smartphone connectivity.

The menu system is intuitive, but the screen's resolution isn't class-leading.

Unusually for a modern car, it retains a standard USB-A connection instead of offering a USB-C port, a curious but perhaps pragmatic choice.

The Ultra grade tested here adds a panoramic sunroof, suede/leather seats with contrast stitching, and front/rear parking sensors.

Performance and efficiency

The model range is offered with a choice of two hybrid powertrains as standard.

A 1.4-litre mild hybrid is paired with a manual transmission, while a 1.5-litre full hybrid uses an AGS automatic gearbox. This automated manual system can occasionally be felt during low-speed gear changes, but it prioritises efficiency.

Both drivetrains are available with optional 4WD, a unique feature in the small SUV sector.These new systems deliver improved efficiency, with fuel economy up to 56.4 mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 113g/km.

All-wheel-drive capability

This Ultra model features Suzuki's excellent ALLGRIP four-wheel-drive system with four drive modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock.

The system prioritises fuel economy in Auto mode, sending power primarily to the front wheels until slip is detected.

Lock mode helps free the car from challenging conditions like snow, mud, or sand by using a limited-slip differential to brake any slipping wheel and transfer torque to those with grip.Suzuki’s all-wheel-drive capability is well-documented; a recent, challenging off-road outing with the Vitara’s sister model, the Jimny, clearly demonstrated its strength.

Practicality

Practical and off-road capable, this SUV is also a comfortable family vehicle. It offers generous head and legroom, fully adjustable and comfortable seats, and a commanding driving position. Boot space is a decent 642 litres with the rear seats folded, aided by a removable floor that creates a useful, configurable two-level storage area.

Safety and assistance

Safety measures have been significantly improved.

The Vitara now comes with Suzuki’s latest dual-sensor brake support system as standard.The comprehensive list includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and high-beam assist.

This Ultra grade model adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, providing a 360-degree safety net for both city driving and motorway journeys.

Verdict

The Vitara is a versatile and smart choice, balancing urban practicality with genuine all-weather and off-road capability.

The brand has a loyal following and the Vitara offers a rare option of 4WD in this class.

The interior is more robust than premium, but its logical layout and compliant ride reinforce its dependable, sensible character. It remains a thoroughly contemporary and cost-effective family utility vehicle, offering a package few direct rivals can match.

