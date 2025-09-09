Ora, ideal city drivers who want something different

With more and more Chinese cars crowding the UK market, newcomers need to offer something a bit special.

Take the Ora, a small, funky-looking supermini/hatchback that definitely stands out.

With its retro styling, comparisons have been drawn to the MINI, though I also noticed a definite resemblance to the Nissan Figaro.

And yes, “funky” and “retro” perfectly describe this car, which initially launched in the UK under Great Wall Motors as the Funky Cat.

Great Wall has returned to the market after previously specialising in pick-up trucks like the Steed.

Now rebranded as the Ora 03, this even funkier GT version catches the eye, comes with a reduced starting price of £24,995, and offers a host of standard equipment, including a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The entry-level PURE model is powered by a 48kWh battery, delivering an adequate claimed range of 185 miles, while the PRO version and the GT tested here feature a 63kWh battery, increasing the range to a claimed 261 miles.

This car has plenty going for it, along with a couple of niggles, such as a tiny boot and a sometimes confusing infotainment system.

All models come with a 10.25-inch multimedia infotainment screen, featuring wireless smartphone connectivity, satellite navigation, wireless charging, and Bluetooth. However, the screen can be fiddly, sometimes difficult to read, and not entirely intuitive. That said, with time, using it efficiently would likely become second nature.

It is supplemented by a driver display supplying real-time information

Other standard features include a 360-degree camera system, rear parking camera and sensors, keyless entry and start, facial recognition, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The PRO version adds leatherette heated front seats, parking assist and front and rear parking sensors. The GT differs only cosmetically from the PRO, with no performance upgrades. However, it includes a panoramic sunroof, launch control (oddly and seemingly redundant), and a heat pump for better battery management and range.

There’s no denying its striking street presence. The front end, with its round headlights, evokes the MINI, or even Porsche, while the futuristic LED lighting and full width lightbar to the rear adds a distinctive, eye-catching signature and intricate detailing

The sporty look continues with 18-inch GT diamond-turned alloy wheels, red brake callipers, wheel arch extensions, and a rear roof-mounted spoiler with a GT emblem.

Inside, the roomy and well-lit cabin matches the sporty exterior, with GT-embossed headrests, red accents on the dash, and red seat belts. The MINI resemblance extends to a row of rocker switches, while the central touchscreen dominates.GWM claims the car is as at home on urban streets as it is on winding rural roads, and to some extent, that’s true.

It’s a fine urban runabout, though the turning circle could be better. On the open road, EV acceleration is brisk, hitting 60 mph in a leisurely, for an EV, 8.5 seconds. For a small car, it’s also a comfortable motorway performer.For a more relaxed drive, switch to single-pedal driving mode, which incorporates an energy recovery system.

The ride is generally smooth, only becoming unsettled on poor roads, while handling is well-balanced and stable.

This isn’t a sports car, but rather a family-oriented vehicle. The spacious interior ensures good head and legroom for front and rear passengers, but at the expense of practicality.

The boot is tiny at 228 litres, enough for a few shopping bags, but anything larger will require folding the rear seats, which open up to a more manageable 858 litres.

Safety is comprehensive, earning a five-star Euro NCAP rating. Features include multiple airbags, lane departure and correction alerts, auto emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

The Ora 03 GT is a stylish, well-equipped EV that stands out in a crowded market and is a good start for GWM in the UK.

While it’s not the most practical or sporty, its funky design, solid range, and strong safety make attractive for city drivers who want something different.

Factfile

GWM Ora 03 GT

Price: £32,995

Mechanical: 171PS electric motor driving front wheels via automatic transmission

Max Speed: 99mph

0-62mph: 8.5 secs

Range: 261 miles (WLTP)

Insurance Group: 30 tbc

C02 emissions: 0 g/km

Bik rating: 3%

Warranty: Five years/unlimited miles