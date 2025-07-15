Suzuki marks 50 years of 4x4 production and goes electric

From the 1970 LJ10, the firm’s first 4x4, through to the Samurai, Vitara, Jimmy, Grand Vitara, SX4, Swift, S Cross, Across and now the all-new e-Vitara, Suzuki has been in the forefront of AWD technology.

To mark 55 years of all wheel drive technology across its range, the firm celebrated with an event showcasing the best of its models in untypical heat in Wales. The firm took models old and new for a testing challenge in the heart of the Welsh Valleys with a spectacular event at Monster Mountain Motocross in Merthyr Tydfil, in what was once a thriving mining production area.

The former heart of mining has been transformed into a course offering a variety of terrain, jumps, and obstacles, to accommodate all, from off-road motorbikes, to 4x4 cars and trucks.

It was to remind journalists of the capability of the brand before the arrival of its first fully electric vehicle this autumn, the e-Vitara. It also allowed for drives in old favourites, not least the small, lightweight Jimmy, sadly no longer in production for the UK, but a real mountain goat of a vehicle and typical Suzuki’s 4x4 captivity.

For decades Suzuki has been perfecting its ALLGRIP system by blending Suzuki’s lightweight design with traction control and is now focussing on the e Vitara, calling it an "authentic SUV" .

Launched in autumn, the e-Vitara will be equipped with a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) powertrain with an innovative electric four-wheel drive system known as ALLGRIP-e, which adeptly manages off-road conditions while delivering decent range and performance.

The ALLGRIP-e system leverages Suzuki’s extensive expertise in four-wheel drive technology and incorporates two independent motors—one located at the front and another at the rear.

This configuration ensures performance and great control, accompanied by a highly responsive driving experience. In challenging terrain conditions, the Trail mode proves invaluable, as it assists the driver by braking spinning wheels and reallocating power to the opposite wheel through a Limited Slip Differential, thereby facilitating a smooth exit from difficult situations.

In the meantime, Suzuki offers a range of engine options across its UK range including petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid systems.