Chic Austral's style, performance and practicality

When it comes to car design, the competition for the fashion catwalk is as fierce as a runway show in Paris. But Renault designers have shown they can turn heads with the new Austral, but it faces stiff and cheaper competition in its segment.

The updated model has been completely redesigned to make it, say Renault, more consistent with the Rafael model. And it's just as chic.

It showcases the brand's latest design language, with an updated front and rear design, striking new lighting, improved onboard comfort and technology, and a premium interior. Standout features include a digital rear-view camera and clever adaptive cruise control, which allows for almost single-pedal driving. It looks the part, and the power unit is just as impressive, a seemingly modest 1.2-litre three-cylinder hybrid setup that delivers performance and economy in spades.

Sleek and slippery profile

A challenger in the C segment, this sporty-looking SUV has a redesigned bonnet, bumper, and grille with the new Renault logo prominent within embossed diamond detailing. Most striking are the angular headlights featuring standard adaptive ‘LED Vision’ tech.

The rear lights feature a tangram design, which is a simple set of geometric shapes made up of five triangles, creating a “floating ice cube" effect when off.

Rounding off the look are 19 or 20-inch wheels, with this Esprit Alpine version adding black roof bars, dark window trim, and unique alloy designs.

Refined, hi-tech interior

Inside, it’s a comfortable space that exudes a premium feel, with high-quality fixtures and fittings. A standout feature is the central touchscreen, which manages navigation, infotainment, and smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additionally, the OpenR Link offers navigation with Google Maps, voice control, and access to 50 apps via Google Play. The large central console includes a phone charging mat and provides ample storage space. With a price tag approaching £37k, it is not cheap, but is packed with kit.

This includes a sliding centre console, esprit Alpine leather steering wheel, and carbon fabric and Alcantara upholstery with blue stitching, rear tinted windows, and a false floor in the boot. This model also featured a head-up display.

Efficient hybrid and dynamic performance

The full hybrid E-Tech 200 bhp drivetrain combines a 1.2 litre turbocharged engine with a 50kW electric motor and a 1.7kWh lithium-ion battery, mated with a clutchless transmission to deliver impressive performance both around town and on the motorway, where the economy was exceptional over a prolonged drive.

It was showing around 55 mpg against the official figure, but this was often high-speed motorway driving. It is also quick off the mark, hitting 62 mph in 8.4 seconds, but is even better at motorway speeds, accelerating from 50–74 mph in 5.6 seconds for safe overtaking.

On the road

A choice of driving modes is available, including Eco, Sport, and Comfort, which adapt throttle response, steering, and cabin ambience to your preference. The car moves off in electric mode with almost silent running, and even when the three-pot engine kicks in, sound is deadened thanks to better soundproofing via new door seals, an optimised mirror design, and laminated front windows. On the road, it handles well, but can be a bit uncomfortable on rougher surfaces. The suspension setup tends to prioritise handling over comfort, leading to a firmer ride that can feel jarring over bumps. However, it does offer a smooth experience when operating under electric power, especially in urban settings and better roads..

Practicality

The Austral is hugely practical, with clever ways to maximise stowage space. The modular rear bench can slide 16 cm and reclines in three positions, maximising space with a cargo capacity ranging from 527 to 1,736 litres. It was tested to the full and packed to capacity, including literally a kitchen sink at one stage, with no effect on performance.

Advanced safety and driver assistance

Renaults have always had a reputation for safety, and Renault says the SUV has up to 30 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including the aforementioned adaptive cruise control, lane-centring, and geolocation for semi-autonomous driving. In addition, the My Safety Switch allows customisation of ADAS preferences, including blind-spot alerts and. emergency braking, at the touch of a single button. Parking aids include 360° sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, and a digital rear-view camera.

Factfile