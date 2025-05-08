Kodiaq a green option without compromise

The Kodiaq has proven itself as a strong contender in the competitive SUV market, offering an impressive blend of space, practicality, and value and ever-improving quality.

A more accessible alternative to premium rivals, it delivers many of the same key premium features without the luxury price tag. Since its debut in 2016, the Kodiaq has proved a winner, and the second-generation offers a fresh design, updated technology, and is more sustainable.

Buyers can choose between petrol, diesel, or the first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engine, with its extensive 70-mile EV range, along with the option of five or seven seats.

This plug-in model only offers five seats, to accommodate the large battery. This, however, means there is greater boot space.At a starting price of around £38k, you get plenty for your money.

The base SE includes 18-inch alloys, LED lights, heated front seats, keyless start, 13-inch nav, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, tri-zone climate control .This SE L model adds 19-inch alloys, Matrix LED headlights, keyless entry, power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, powered boot, and black leather interior.

Fresh design

Showcasing what Skoda describes as a "Modern Solid" design philosophy, it is a smart-looking SUV with a 6cm-longer wheelbase with improved aerodynamics.It looks good with a slightly modified grille featuring the latest Skoda badge, flanked by stylish light clusters, with optional LED Matrix headlights and animated taillights. In addition, it sports snazzy 20-inch alloys, blacked-out roof rails and mirrors.

Eco-friendly interior

The premium touch extends inside the roomy cabin, which uses recycled materials for the seats and carpets. Eco-leather seats are also an option.

This model is dominated by a 13-inch touchscreen - an upgrade from the standard 10-inch option - which controls major functions like navigation, infotainment, smartphone connectivity.

Also available are a head-up display, wireless charging, and an AI voice assistant.

Secondary controls are logically placed, while the gear shift has been moved to the steering column, to create extra space on the centre console. It took a little bit of getting used to, but soon become second nature.Other high-end touches include mood lighting and dark chrome accents.

Plug-in hybrid power and economy

The 1.5 TSI iV PHEV combines a 150PS turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 204PS.The acceleration is impressive for such a large vehicle, reaching 60 mph in just over eight seconds while achieving decent economy.The official figure of 575mpg, like many plug-ins, does not equate to the real world, but around mid-40s mpg seemed reasonable during a varied test drive.When running on electric power alone, the Kodiaq offers more than 70 miles of range, so in theory, the petrol engine would only be needed on longer journeys. The more battery use, the better the fuel economy.

On the road

The vehicle excels as a motorway cruiser with minimal cabin noise and provides a pleasant driving experience, especially in Comfort mode. Its well-crafted suspension absorbs road imperfections, while the optional Dynamic Chassis Control delivers extra comfort.For a big SUV, it also handles particularly well. There is some wallow on corners, but most of the time, it feels stable and well-planted on the road.

Space and safety

Boot space, minus the rearmost two seats, is enormous, with 745 litres, expanding to an impressive 1,945 litres when the seats are folded down, while there is plenty of other space including large door bins, deep cubby storage under the central console and two gloveboxes.

Safety features are extensive, including nine airbags, collision avoidance technology, and safety features like blind spot detection, turn assist, and remote parking. A Travel Assist feature combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to deliver safe and effortless, almost one-pedal motorway cruising.

Added value

Skoda also offers added value for customers with a host of Simply Clever additions like an umbrella stored in the driver's door, cupholders with grips for bottles, and a parking ticket holder and ice scraper hidden in the petrol cap.

Verdict

With its spacious interior, environmentally friendly elements, and PHEV versatility, it's an excellent choice for those seeking a greener vehicle without compromise.

Factfile

Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI iV 204PS

Mechanical: 1,498cc, 204PS four-cylinder petrol engine and 85kW electric motor driving front wheels via six-speed DSG transmission

Max speed: 130mph

0-62mph: 8.4 seconds

Combined mpg: 46mpg (71 miles EV range)

Insurance group: 24E

CO2 emissions: 11g/km

Warranty: 3 years/60,000 miles

Price: £45,465