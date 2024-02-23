Upmarket Mazda bucks the trend with diesel

Mazda has introduced the 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv diesel engine into the CX-60 SUV and is confident that this engine is one of the cleanest and most efficient in the world.

IT is ideal for high-mileage drivers and those who need to tow regularly, thanks to its high torque delivery and 2,500kg trailer weight towing capacity. The SUV itself is a challenger to premium German and Swedish brands, with an elegant, dynamic design that gives it a real road presence.

Available in three model grades: Exclusive-Line, Homura, and Takumi, all of which offer high levels of equipment and cutting-edge technology, it puts them firmly at the premium end of the market.

The SUV comes with a range of features, including high-end safety equipment, connectivity through Mazda Connect for phone apps, and innovative navigation and infotainment through the high-quality Bose system.

A 12.3-inch colour central display screen, with rotary dial, controls features like navigation, infotainment and connectivity, while all models feature a head-up display, while the driver’s instrument binnacle display is a full-colour TFT display.

All models feature auto-dimming rear-view mirror, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, four USB-C inputs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus connected services via the My Mazda App.

The interior theme is "Crafted in Japan," and all models feature leather upholstery, heated front seats a heated steering wheel, and head-up display. The higher the grade, the more equipment you get.

The diesel is available in two power levels: a 254PS all-wheel drive model with 550Nm of torque, assisted by a 48v mild-hybrid electric motor, and a less powerful 200PS unit available with rear-wheel drive only.

This model featured the 254PS diesel which delivers a claimed average of 53.3mpg with CO2 emissions from 137g/km. The drive comes via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be switched to steering wheel paddles and engaging Sport mode which sharpens up engine and suspension responses for a more rewarding drive.

The SUV is highly practical, offering plenty of space for five occupants together with a large 520-litre boot that opens up into a cavernous space with the rear seats folded. It is also packed with safety features, including airbags, a 360-degree monitor with extended field of view at low speeds, Hill Descent Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Factfile