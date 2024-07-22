First Drive: Morgan’s revised Plus Four retains a traditional feel but with modern touches

What is it?

Morgan has been blending its old- and new-school techniques on its latest cars

Morgan has always been rooted in a sense of the traditional. From its home in Malvern, Morgan has produced cars which have, over the many decades, evolved at a very sedate pace, introducing changes that don’t rip up the rulebook but remain true to this carmaker’s roots.

In the last few years, however, things have become more modern. While the exterior of its Plus Four and Plus Six models might still look like they’re channelling the spirit of yesteryear, the underpinnings have been made a whole lot more up-to-date. Now, Morgan has chosen to give the Plus Four a new update – a lot more like ‘mainstream’ manufacturers do – with a few choice changes introduced here and there.

What’s new?

The Plus Four’s exterior look can be changed with a variety of options

As mentioned, Morgan has introduced a series of updates to the Plus Four, following the introduction of the completely new version back in 2020. While the mechanicals have been largely left alone – more on this later – there have been several tweaks made to the interior. There’s a new, punchier, Sennheiser audio system and even – a breakthrough for Morgan – Bluetooth connectivity which allows you to connect your phone to the car’s system.

The exterior of the Plus Four has been tweaked, too. Of course, it’s still instantly recognisable as a Morgan, but the cleaner headlights – and lack of separate spot lamps – do make it a little sharper than before.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine is surprisingly punchy

As before, the Plus Four uses a BMW-sourced four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. With 255bhp and 400Nm of torque is pleasantly punchy, and enables a 0-60mph time of 4.6 seconds in our automatic-gearbox test car or five seconds dead in the six-speed manual version. Flat-out, the Plus Four will manage a respectable 149mph, too, and all while achieving fuel efficiency of up to 45mpg and low CO2 emissions of 140g/km.

These power outputs remain the same for this latest Plus Four and represent no increase over the previous model. However, given the car’s light weight at just over a tonne, it’s not like the Four really needed much more punch.

What’s it like to drive?

The Plus Four cruises along easily

From behind the wheel, it’s obvious that the Plus Four isn’t like a ‘normal’ car. You’ve got those big arches stretching out ahead of you and the seating position feels like you’re only millimetres away from the tarmac. Push the central starter button and the four-cylinder engine burbles into life, remaining relatively quiet when you’re pottering about.

But with that good slug of torque – and with sport model enabled via a button beside the gear selector – the Plus Four becomes a far sharper thing than you might imagine. The exhaust backfires and pops like a true old-school classic and there’s a good level of weight to the steering, too. As we found with the previous Plus Four the steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles aren’t that intuitively placed – they feel too far away to grab instinctively – but you can’t fault the gearbox itself. Sure, you’ll get more involvement from the manual, but for effectiveness, this auto ‘box can’t be faulted.

How does it look?

There’s a characterful sound to the exhaust

Well, it looks like a Morgan, doesn’t it? The Plus Four has always played a central part in this car company’s range of vehicles and these days, it looks just as traditional as always. While Morgan’s famous use of ash might be lessened in this latest generation of Plus Four, with more aluminium being used throughout, there are still some wooden aspects to the car. You’re still getting a very hand-made approach to car building, though, and that’s something which you won’t find from more mainstream sports cars.

The Plus Four also benefits from the wealth of customisation options available through Morgan. There are hundreds of choices for both the interior and exterior, with brighter shades of paint looking particular good on the latter.

What’s it like inside?

There’s a really classic feel to the Plus Four’s seating position

There’s not an awful lot equipment-wise to talk about in the Plus Four. You’ve got two comfortable and hand-finished seats which don’t offer a huge amount of adjustability – though there is a small hand ‘bulb’ with which you can inflate the bolsters for added support. It’s an innovative solution and helps to reduce weight by removing the need for compressors and motors.

Everything is beautifully finished with a great mix of leather, wood and metal combined to create an environment which does feel genuinely special. There’s not an awful lot of luggage space, mind you, with the main compartment for storage being behind the seats – it’s about spacious enough for two soft weekend bags, but not a whole lot else. You’ve also got countless options when it comes to seat leather colour, interior finisher material and dashboard colours to ensure you can get your Plus Four just as you’d like it.

What’s the spec like?

The digital dashboard can be tweaked to show a variety of readouts

The sky really is the limit for the Plus Four. While prices start from just over £76,000, the number of options, changes and extras that you can add means you can quickly add to that base price. There are a good number of standard features, however, including the aforementioned Bluetooth connectivity – though this should be included, given that it’s a commonplace feature on even the most basic of hatchbacks – though not having air conditioning unless you get the £1,325 ‘Touring Pack’ seems a bit mean.

The upgraded Sennheiser sound system – which is very good, having been fitted to our test car – does command a premium at £3,120. However, if you’re one for playing tunes quite loud with the roof down, then it seems like a worthwhile investment.

Verdict

The Plus Four occupies a secluded area of the sports car market. Sure, it’s not as focused nor as powerful as many contemporaries, but it’s a showcase of Morgan blending traditional building techniques and a classic style with modern technology and a few creature comforts.

Backed by a pleasingly characterful engine, the Plus Four is the kind of car which allows you to enjoy the road ahead without feeling the need to go too quickly – it’s an ‘experience’ car and one which is all the better for it.