Sporty Swift still makes an impact

Despite appearing to fly under the radar compared to other brands, the quality, reliability and pricing of their vehicles is key to a loyal customer base.

The Swift is a case in point, it’s been around since 2004 and is due for an all-new upgrade this spring, but the current model has plenty to offer.

Swift sales now have exceeded nine million units and the all-new Swift Hybrid model will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine with enhanced fuel economy and even lower CO2 emissions

The Swift is a smart and functional compact car and this Sport model packs a punch.

It has a low centre of gravity, features blacked-out pillars that create the appearance of a floating roof. Other sporty touches include roof spoiler, smart front grille and bumper, front fog lamps, LED running lights.

LED signature illumination is used in the headlamps and rear-combination lamps. The sporty look is rounded off with 17-inch polished alloy wheels.

The interior follows the sporting theme with red accent panels throughout the cockpit, while the rev counter features a red dial face and the speedometer is coloured silver.

Another neat, unique touch is the LCD display which displays information like turbo boost, engine oil temperature, engine output and torque data, fuel consumption, average speed, acceleration and brake operation as well as driving G-force tracking.

Form-fitting sports seats are firm but comfortable while the alloy pedals and steering wheel with a dimpled leather design and red stitching complete a classy look.

Centrepiece is the seven-inch touchscreen which controls infotainment, sat nav and connectivity for smartphones with MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection. It also houses the rear view camera for reversing.

The 1.4 Boosterjet with 48V Hybrid Powertrain for Swift Sport helps to reduce fuel costs and lower CO2 emissions.

The hybrid system’s main components weigh just 15kg.The system consists of a 48V lithium-ion battery, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and 48V-12V (DC/DC) converter to power components requiring lower voltage including lights, audio and air conditioning.

The ISG acts as both a generator and starter motor, is belt-driven and delivers a boost to the petrol engine. In simple terms it means turbocharged unit is surprisingly gutsy and mated to a six-speed manual box, propels the car to 60mph in just over eight seconds, delivered with a throaty rasp from the tuned exhaust system.

It is also economical with a claimed 50.4 mpg.

On the road where the fun begins. Gear changes are slick, while the sport suspension keeps the car feeling agile with optimised roll rigidity, and improved dynamic response.

Standard kit is impressive with auto air conditioning, DAB Radio with six speakers and Bluetooth as standard as well as the usual electrical aids.

Safety kit includes six airbags as standard, stability programme, advanced forward detection system, Lane Departure Correction adaptive cruise control and assisted braking where the front ventilated brake discs offer greater stopping power.

Another buyer incentive is the Service Activated Warranty available to customers and offered free of charge once the car reaches the end of its manufacturer warranty period and is booked in for its next scheduled service within the Suzuki Dealer network.

This warranty stays in place until the next qualifying service and is then simply renewed again up to a maximum vehicle age of 7 years / 100,000 miles – whichever comes first.

A compact and sporty five door flyer, it is quite a package for the money and a hell of a lot of fun to drive.

Factfile