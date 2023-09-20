New e-2008 delivers extra range

Peugeot e-2008

The single electric motor, mated with a 50kWh battery has increased its output to 156hp, delivering a WLTP tested range of 251 miles.

There have been other tweaks and its bold, angular styling and extended grille are finished in gloss black on Active models, while Allure, tested here, and GT trims feature a body-coloured grille design. That is flanked by smart headlight clusters and flared air scoops below. The rear as well has an eye-catching look with a full width light bar housing the ‘cat’s claw’ style rear lights.

Step into the cabin, and there is a feeling of spaciousness and light courtesy of ample glass surfaces. The interior is high quality, with soft-touch finish and sculpted dash. Peugeot’s i-Cockpit has been updated with a new design for the 10-inch digital instrument cluster, which features a 3D display on GT versions. The colour of the display, the order and the layout of the information can be adjusted to suit the driver’s preferences.

Under the central screen, the piano keys allow quick access to key functions.includes a large digital touchscreen which controls major functions such as sound, sat nav, climate and connectivity for smartphones.

It also features ‘piano’ key-style toggle switches for main functions and the now familiar smaller multi-function steering wheel.

It also offers voice recognition for various functions and a smartphone charging plate. All trim levels are well equipped with this model offering ambient lighting auto air con, powered door mirrors, heated front seats, chromatic mirror, automatic headlights and wipers and plenty more including a high-quality sound system

Four adults who all have reasonable head and legroom.

As usual, consumption, whether petrol or electric, is contingent on driving conditions and the power being consumed by wipers, lights and heaters.

But in near-perfect conditions, the 250-mile range figure seemed near achievable.

With electric motors you now expect instant hot hatch-like acceleration, but 2008 proved slightly sluggish in this area, hitting 60 in just over nine seconds.

Two types of onboard chargers are available including a single-phase 7.4kW charger and, as an option, a three-phase 11kW charger. It can be recharged from 0-80% in 30 minutes from a 100kW rapid charger, or 7 hours 30 minutes from a 7.4kW charger.

Despite its SUV high off-the-road stance, the car feels nimble enough, with the underfloor battery position adding to the stability, while the ride is slightly firm, but not uncomfortable. It proved a good long-distance cruiser, sitting comfortably at higher motorway speeds, with road and wind noise at a minimum.

The boot is one of the biggest in the sector with 434 litres rising to 1,467 litres.

Peugeots are also packed with safety kit, which includes a full complement of airbags, ABS with EBD and Emergency Braking Assistance.

In addition it features an exterior temperature indicator with ice warning and blind spot monitoring.

The e-2008 still offers a compelling package with a blend of style, practicality, and pretty efficient electric power, making it a competitive choice in the SUV market. The acceleration is slightly disappointing though. The claimed electric range was almost achieved in perfect dry, sunny conditions and driving sensibly. but like all electric vehicles at the moment, when lights, wipers and heater are needed, it becomes more of a problem.

Factfile

Peugeot e-2008 Allure

Price: £38,350

Mechanical: 156bhp, electric motor driving front wheels via 8-speed automatic gearbox

Max speed: 93mph

0-62mph: 9.1 seconds

Range (WLTP): 250 miles

Insurance group: 25E

CO2 emissions: 0