Distinctive design – The Nissan Juke Hybrid Tekna

The Nissan Juke Hybrid Tekna

The Juke Hybrid sees the electrification of its popular small crossover with new petrol engines specifically developed for working in a hybrid configuration, together with some external and internal modifications.

Nissan has supplied the main electric motor while Renault provided the 15kW high voltage starter/generator, and the 1.2kWh water-cooled battery, as well as the new gearbox.

The design sees little change from the petrol model except 'Hybrid' badges have been applied to the front doors and the tailgate.

Overall the car retains features including its distinctive wedge shape, signature circular headlamps, deep, almost V-shaped new mesh grille which integrates with slim headlight clusters revised rear spoiler and two-tone alloy wheels.

There is little change inside too, except for a new digital display which shows power and charging sequences which gives real-time engine and motor performance to help you drive in a more economical manner.

This is in addition to the central eight-inch infotainment screen which controls sound, navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Soft touch materials abound adding a premium feel as does the leather finish seating in this model. Equipment includes 10-speaker Bose sound system, seven-inch full colour TFT screen and NissanConnect navigation with TomTom Traffic

The button for the regenerative e-Pedal is in the centre console while the button to activate 100 per cent EV mode is between two of the central air-vents. The e-Pedal when activated, allows gradual deceleration without utilising the footbrake and at the same time delivers charge back into the battery.

Once you get used to it, it really is a proper driver’s aid, taking some of the stress of stop/start traffic.

This range topper offers a host of standard equipment with plenty of cutting-edge goodies thrown in.

It includes a D-shaped multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, heated front and rear windscreen, climate control and voice recognition.

It is quick enough off the mark, hitting 60mph in around 10 seconds and is a more than adequate cruiser on major roads and motorways. It also delivers decent handling with a combination of recently upgraded chassis and agile suspension.

A small car, the hybrid technology means that boot space has been reduced to accommodate the battery, with 354 litres, a slight reduction of 68 litres compared to the petrol version, but with rear seats folded, load space remains best in class with 1,237 litres.