Geneva Motor Show 2020 Preview

Somehow it’s already close to Geneva Motor Show time, and with it another year of one of the world’s best car events packed with new vehicles and cutting-edge technology.

Though it’s still more than three weeks away, we’ve got a small idea about some of the cars that we’ll be seeing for the first time in the metal at the show, which opens to the press on Thursday, March 5. Let’s take a look.

AIWAYS

Chinese start-up AIWAYS is expected to reveal a trio of new models

Chinese start-up AIWAYS is expected to reveal three new cars at Geneva this year. The first is likely to be an all-electric SUV, which will offer a range of 285 miles and look to rival cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQC. There will then be the world’s first methanol-electric supercar called the Gumpert Nathalie, followed by another as-yet-unnamed concept.

Audi A3

The all-new A3 is based on the same platform as the new Volkswagen Golf

The ever-popular A3 is set to be replaced by an all-new version, sharing a platform with the recently-revealed MK8 Volkswagen Golf. Likely to be packed with plenty of new technology, this is a key car for Geneva and is set to come with a variety of conventional and electrified powertrains.

BAC Mono MK2

A replacement for the BAC Mono is due to be unveiled at Geneva this year

BAC’s lightweight Mono has gone down as one of the sharpest, most exciting road cars around and now the British firm has seen fit to update it. Though production is expected to commence during summer 2021 – that’s pretty much all we know about this second-generation Mono for the time being.

Fiat 500 Electric

Fiat’s 500 is due to receive an all-electric powertrain

Fiat is a firm which isn’t shying away from electrification, and its successful 500 city car is going to be one of the first to go all-electric. There aren’t many details surrounding the car just yet, but it’s being pitched as a rival to the Honda e and the Mini Electric.

Honda Civic Type R Facelift

Honda’s Civic Type R is getting a facelift

Honda is giving its capable Civic Type R a mid-life facelift, breathing a little extra sparkle into the successful hot hatch. As well as a tweaked exterior look, it’ll get some beefing up mechanically thanks to new dampers and revised front suspension geometry.

Hyundai i20

The all-new i20 follows on from the recently introduced i10

Hyundai has already introduced a revitalised version of its compact i10 city car, so it’s only logical that the next car in the range to get replaced with a new model is the larger i20.

In a common theme, details about the i20 are scarce — but we’re expecting this Ford Fiesta-rivalling hatch to come loaded with equipment.

Kia Sorento

Kia recently released a teaser sketch of its new Sorento

The previous-generation Sorento was a popular SUV option from Kia, and now the South Korean manufacturer is bringing a new version to Geneva.

It’s likely to feature an electrified powertrain, and a high-end interior too.

Mercedes GLA

The new GLA gets sharper looks and a revised interior

Mercedes is bolstering its already substantial offering with its new GLA, which sits on the compact-end of the segment and replaces a car which was a strong success for the brand.

Likely to feature the same interior as the most recent A Class, there’s no doubt that a performance-orientated GLA 45 version will be along shortly too.

Morgan

Morgan is expected to reveal an all-new model at Geneva

It’s not clear on exactly what Morgan will be bringing to Geneva this year, but we’re aware that a new model should be arriving hot on the heels of its recently-introduced Plus Six. It’s likely to be a smaller model such as the Plus Four or Roadster which will get a hefty update.

Porsche 911 Turbo

A Porsche 911 Turbo variant is expected to be unveiled at Geneva

Porsche’s latest 992-generation car has already been making waves here in the UK, but it’s set to be bolstered further by the introduction of the punchy Turbo version. Usually one of the most powerful variants of the 911 range, we expect this latest Turbo to be no different.

Renault Twingo Z.E

An all-electric version of the Twingo is due to arrive at Geneva

Renault’s Twingo city car seems like the perfect platform for electrification, and that’s just what Renault plans to do. It’s set to share a platform with Smart’s ForTwo, but sadly there are no plans to bring this dinky model to the UK just yet.

Seat Leon

Seat has sharpened up the exterior of its Leon

The Seat Leon has already been officially unveiled, but this is the first time that members of the public will be able to get up close and personal with the Spanish brand’s latest hatchback.

With a sharper look than before and more technology, it’s likely to be a hit.

Skoda Octavia vRS

Skoda’s Octavia vRS has already been teased in a sketch

Skoda is on a roll with its cars recently, helping to offer exceptional value for money as well as an involving drive and loads of standard equipment. It’ll look to repeat the magic with the latest Octavia vRS which is set to debut at Geneva this year, bringing with it loads of performance as well as plenty of unique styling touches.

Toyota Yaris

The Yaris has historically been a very popular car for Toyota

Toyota’s Yaris is a mainstay of the hatchback segment and its latest one arrives with plenty of expectation put on it. It’s got a whole new look and plenty of new equipment to keep it current, so we reckon it’ll be just as successful as the previous-generation car.