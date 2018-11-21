It’s a niche, we’ll admit, but everyday hundreds of people head out onto the roads to deliver pizza. And yes, motorcycles, scooters and bicycles are used to get the job done, but a lot of deliveries are made in cars. Which brings us to this particular problem.

What if you’re after a new car, but want to ensure it’s adept at delivering those delicious cheesy roundels as well? We’re here to help – these are the best cars for delivering pizza.

Skoda Superb

The Skoda Superb is big, well-specced but, most importantly, softly sprung. It means that not only will you be able to get a vast amount of pizzas inside the car, it’ll be smooth and spongy over even the worst inner-city roads. So you won’t get pepperoni all over the floor, which is nice.

Add into that decent running costs and rock-solid build quality, and you have a pretty decent pizza runabout. It even has umbrellas in the doors, so you needn’t get wet when carrying orders to the door in the rain.

Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen’s big, bad Amarok may be able to go over all manner of terrain while carrying well over a tonne of payload, but we’d argue it’d be well-suited to delivering pizzas too. Provided you specify a load cover over the rear bed, it could provide enough space for hundreds of pizzas.

In addition, should the weather turn bad – and going off recent UK winters it certainly can – you’ll be able to deliver pizzas even if the largest blizzard rolls in.

Seat Ibiza

The little Seat Ibiza is robust, good to drive and excellent on fuel too. It’s ideally suited to inner-city roads, so for those urbanite pizza delivery drivers, this is the car for you. Light steering makes it an easy car to park, and it gives you the ability to dart in and out of inner-city traffic too.

It’s got a lot of interior space to offer, too. It means there’s a decent amount of room for those deep-dish pizzas.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen’s Tiguan may be one of the most popular crossovers currently on sale, but there’s no reason why it can’t be ideal for pizza delivery too. It rides impeccably well, and its relatively compact dimensions mean you shouldn’t have too much trouble parking it up on the street, either.

It comes with Volkswagen’s excellent navigation system too, ideal for avoiding traffic which could slow down those darts from door to door.

Smart ForTwo ED

Smart’s iconic ForTwo is perfectly suited to life in town, but why not go one step further? The all-electric ED would mean minimal running costs, and you could nip silently around city centres and top up the range when you stop.

Yes, this won’t be as adept at longer journeys as conventional cars – but it’ll be hard to beat in the city.

Toyota Aygo

The Toyota Aygo is a firm favourite for just-passed drivers looking to keep insurance costs down, as well as those drivers who want to keep fuel and maintenance bills as low as possible. It could find favour with delivery drivers too, however.

There’s just enough space for a few pizzas, and thanks to decent cubby and storage compartments there’s enough room for the dips, too.

Mazda MX-5

A two-seat roadster may not be the first vehicle which springs to mind when it comes to delivering pizzas, but the Mazda MX-5 could fit the bill a little better than you’d think. Its boot is square and flat, and would be able to swallow up almost as many pizzas as the people you’re delivering them to.

Then, if you need to keep pizzas in the cabin – there’s a powerful heated seat to keep them warm for later. Ideal!