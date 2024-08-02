Volvo EX30 now more affordable than ever

Volvo has announced an update to its vehicle range with a new entry-level EX30, its small electric SUV.

The EX30 Core now starts from £32,850, making it £2,300 cheaper than before and putting it on a par with the Kia EV3. Available with either single or single extended range motors, the former offers a claimed 209 miles on a single charge, while the latter can do a claimed 295 miles between trips to the plug and is priced at £37,050.

Equipment levels are also generous with the new trim level featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, LED headlights and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Google Built-in.

Jim Rowan, Chief Executive for Volvo, said: “We know that price and cost of ownership is still one of the biggest challenges when people consider switching to an electric car. With the Volvo EX30, we aim to bring premium, fully electric mobility to a much broader audience, helping to advance and speed up the transition to the full electrification that our industry and society needs.”

The XC90 gains two new trim levels. (Volvo)

Furthermore, Volvo has introduced two more trim levels for its flagship XC90 SUV. Badged The Plus Edition and Ultra Edition, they will replace Plus and Ultra trim levels and are priced at £69,425 and rise to £83,880. In terms of engines, either petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains are available – and they come with all-wheel-drive as standard.

Their specification includes perforated Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and tinted windows.

Both the EX30 Core and XC90 Plus Edition and Ultra Editions can be ordered now. Expected deliveries will take place in early 2025 for the former and autumn this year for the latter.