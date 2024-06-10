Football fans warned to watch out for German motoring fines of up to £1,250

The Euros are taking place in Germany this year, which will result in many British fans travelling to watch the games.

But, before driving in Germany, it’s best to do a little bit of research into how their driving rules apply, because a minor mistake could lead you into paying a hefty fine. Lotus Car Rental has picked out some of the tricky driving laws to watch out for if you’re heading to Germany during this year’s tournament.

Firstly, the speed limits. Even though Germany has its de-restricted sections of Autobahns, there are speed limits on the vast majority of the roads and you must stick to them. Around urban areas, keep it below 30mph and on main roads don’t go above 60mph.

Additionally, Germany also has a minimum speed limit, too. On motorways for example, make sure you don’t drive slower than 30mph in the slow lane and no less than 70mph in the fast lane. If you go over or under the speed limit, you could find yourself paying anything between £35 to £950 depending on how over or under the speed limit you were and in some cases drivers can be hit with a three-month driving ban.

When it comes to traffic lights, you cannot turn right on red lights unless you encounter a specific situation such as a green arrow pointing right alongside the red light that permits turns.

When parking in Germany, a car stationary for more than three minutes is considered parked. Try to avoid parking within 10m of traffic lights, in bike lanes, areas with no parking signs, obstructing building entrances in front of bus stops or pedestrian crossings. Parking near intersections can result in fines of between £10 to £60.

If you’re carrying multiple passengers and you’re not wearing seatbelts, it can result in fines of £25 for each occupant and you must make sure that you take proof of insurance, your passports, your driving licence and V5 log book to prove you own the vehicle.

Furthermore, a list of requirements must be in your car at all times including a warning triangle, reflective safety jacket, first aid kit and beam deflectors.

Children under three years old have to travel with child seats, while three to 12-year-olds must be in the back seats.

Finally, the alcohol tolerance level is even stricter in Germany than it is in the UK with a maximum blood alcohol level of 0.05 per cent. Exceeding the limit can result in two penalty points and a £210 fine. Drivers with less than two years of experience or are aged under 21 have a zero-tolerance alcohol level.