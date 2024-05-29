Updated 911 goes hybrid for the first time

Porsche has revealed an updated version of its legendary sports car, the 911, which now features hybrid power for the very first time.

There will be two engines in the range, starting with the standard Carrera that features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer engine, producing 389bhp and 450Nm of torque. It can go from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds or 3.7 with the Sports Chrono Pack and has a top speed of 182mph.

The four-wheel-drive Carrera GTS features a 3.6-litre boxer engine that churns out 533bhp and 610Nm of torque. It can also do 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 193mph.

The hybrid powertrain has two electric motors that are coupled to a high-voltage battery. It corresponds in size and weight to a conventional 12-volt starter battery, but can store 1.9kWh of energy and operates at a voltage of 400V. For the best weight saving, Porsche has fitted a lithium-ion battery for the 12V on-board electrical system.

On the exterior, the new 911 focuses on aerodynamics with newly-designed bumpers. GTS models feature five vertically arranged active cooling flaps and there are adaptive front dampers.

There’s also a redesigned light strip at the back and a rear grille with five fins per side, which connects to the rear window to form a graphic unit that fades into the retractable spoiler.

Inside, now features a starter button and 12.6-inch digital display. (Credit: Porsche Newsroom)

Inside, the 911 now features a 12.6-inch curved display as well as a 10.9-inch central driver’s information screen. Further changes include a driving mode switch, a revised driver assistance lever and this is the first 911 to come with a start button.

The suspension has also been revised with rear-axle steering now coming as standard. This enables a tighter turning circle and increased stability at speeds

The new 911 can be ordered now in coupe or cabriolet format with rear-wheel-drive. All models will come as standard with Porsche’s PDK automatic gearbox and GTS and Targa body styles are also available.