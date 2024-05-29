Ford Tourneo Custom scores three stars in latest Euro NCAP crash tests

The latest Euro NCAP results have been released with some surprising outcomes from the latest models tested.

The likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Tourneo Custom were both put through their paces, as well as two offerings from new Chinese brand Zeekr.

One of the best-selling SUVs, the Tiguan achieved a five star rating thanks to its automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane-keeping assistance and system that monitors driver fatigue – all of which come as standard.

The second MPV was the new electric Maxus Mifa 7, which also secured a maximum five star rating. The model has a claimed range of 297 miles on a single charge and is available to order this summer in the UK.

For Zeekr, the tests represented a major milestone ahead of an expected arrival in the UK in either 2025 or 2026. Up first was the 001, the brand’s large executive hatchback, followed by the X – a compact SUV.

(Zeekr)

Both the 001 and X achieved top scores of five stars in the crash tests and were also awarded Green NCAP ratings of 96 and 95 per cent respectively – the highest scores of any cars in the assessments – for their eco credentials.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Ford Tourneo Custom scored a low three star rating due to its lack of standard safety equipment, with the vehicle achieving a possible four star rating if the optional safety pack is fitted.

Dr. Michiel Van Rantingen, secretary general Euro NCAP said: “We believe Ford will feel disappointed by this result, particularly given their recent efforts and commitment in improving the safety of its commercial van line-up – the Ford Transit Custom achieved our highest van rating of Platinum. The Tourneo Custom is highly equipped with active safety technologies, yet it is slightly let down by this performance.”

The new Renault Scenic E-Tech received a five star safety rating, bringing it in line with its smaller sibling the Megane E-Tech.