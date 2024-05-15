UK Drive: Does the Peugeot’s e-3008 deliver a drive to match its eye-catching looks?

What is it?

(Peugeot)

>

The Peugeot 3008 came onto our roads in 2009 and since then it has gone through a number of changes. Firstly, the original car had an MPV-style design with a split tailgate, while the second-generation car arrived as an out-and-out SUV when launched in 2016.

For the third-generation 3008, Peugeot has decided upon a new ‘fastback’ style while introducing the electric model that we’re looking at today – the e-3008.

It will be competing in the ever-expanding electric crossover segment and go up against accomplished rivals like the Kia EV6 and Renault Scenic E-Tech. We’ve been driving it on home soil to see how it gets on.

What’s new?

(Peugeot)

>

The e-3008 sits on Stellantis’s STLA Medium Architecture – which was designed for electric vehicles first then was adopted by internal-combustion models.

The design is new with a lot of wild creases and cuts, while the traditional ‘Lion Claw’ Peugeot front LED daytime running lights still give it the distinctive look that made the previous 3008 such a stand-out model while tying it to other models in the French firm’s range which use the same lighting.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Peugeot)

>

From launch, the e-3008 will be available with just one powertrain. It uses a a single electric motor that produces 207bhp while the 73kWh battery pack that it’s linked to should be good for 326 miles on a single charge.

Later down the line, there will be a Long Range option that will produce 227bhp and receive a bigger battery pack of 98kWh, resulting in a claimed range of up to 435 miles from a full top-up. Peugeot will also add a more performace-focused dual-motor version later on, bringing 316bhp, a 73kWh battery pack and four-wheel-drive.

What’s it like to drive?

Sitting behind the now-familiar compact steering wheel that we’ve become used to in modern Peugeots, the e-3008 relays a sporty feel. Sure, this is no performance car, but with smooth power delivery and very little road and wind noise it’s a good package. Well-judged suspension means that body roll is pleasntly controlled during cornering, while a later drive in a GT-specification model on larger 20-inch wheels appeared to do little to upset the e-3008’s decent ride quality.

Naturally, at over 2.1 tonnes the e-3008 is no lightweight and it can’t shake this bulk when you’re going through the bends. The brake pedal feels relatively long and lacking in feel, too, while rear visibility is compromised due to the small rear window. There’s also a signficant blindspot as a result of the thick rear C-pillars – though all cars get a reversing camera which does help rearward visibility when you’re moving at slower speeds.

How does it look?

(Peugeot)

>

In the last decade we’ve seen Peugeot take a bold and brave move with their design language, and it really has paid off. The new e-3008 follows that trend of a wild exterior with lots of sharp edges and angles while the rear is just as impressive with a large gloss black rear diffuser and taillights that sweep around the entire tailgate.

The side profile also consists of gloss black lower side mouldings and the wheel arches are also painted in black, too. You’ll notice that the blacked out C-pillar give off a ‘floating’ roof look and the silver accents that run alongside the pillars is a nice touch.

Compared to its competition – perhaps with the exception of the Kia EV9 – the e-3008 really does have a unique and daring look.

What’s it like inside?

(Peugeot)

>

Peugeot has stepped up its game with its interiors, making cabins which manage to look both unique and futuristic – the new e-3008 being no exception in this regard.

There is a 21-inch display that wraps around the driver, alongside body hugging seats with a large centre console that separates the driver and front passenger. Hop into the back and you’ll find plenty of legroom, though headroom is tight due to the sloping roof line.

Large front door bins and a big centre storage box located to the passenger side of the centre console makes the e-3008 practical inside, though it’s just a shame that the fuse box takes up a lot of glovebox space as it would really boost the e-3008’s overall storage offerings.

Boot space is larger than its rivals from Kia and Renault with a 588 litre capacity with the seats up or 1,663 litres with them folded down.

However, although the cabin looks great aesthetically, it can be a case of form over function with the touch sensitive buttons not being as intuitive to use as physical ones.

What’s the spec like?

(Peugeot)

>

In the UK, the e-3008 is available in two trim levels. Things kick off with Allure, which starts at £45,850 and comes as standard with a reversing camera and wireless smartphone charger, whereas the GT, priced at £49,650, adds 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and pixel matrix LED headlights.

Verdict

Peugeot has really moved things forward with the new e-3008. Its wild exterior and interior design makes it one of a kind while still giving an upmarket feel and comfortable driving experience.

Its impressive electric range of 326 miles and 422 miles for the upcoming Longe Range model gives it an advantage over its competitors when it comes to range anxiety and though it may not be the most exciting drive and its £45,000 starting price may be a bit steep, this new SUV will still go down well with those looking for an attractive and well equipped electric crossover.