Kia’s new Picanto hits the road priced from £15,595

Kia has revealed pricing and specifications for its freshly designed Picanto city car.

The Aygo X rival receives a new front end and updated interior, alongside new alloy wheel designs and paint schemes.

As standard, the new Picanto features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation and multiple USB charging ports.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. (Credit: Kia Press UK)

There will be four different trim levels to choose from, starting with the base ‘2’ specification which gets 14-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors and cloth upholstery and comes in at £15,595.

Sporty GT-Line starts from £16,745 and features a gloss black radiator grille, LED headlights, power folding door mirrors and privacy glass.

Move up to the ‘3’ for an extra £800 at £17,545 and it adds heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, wireless smartphone charger and keyless entry and start.

The top-of-the-line GT-Line S boasts 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, blind-spot collision warning and forward collision warning.

The GT-Line S will come with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 77bhp. (Credit: Kia Press UK)

Under the bonnet is a choice of two different engines. The entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder produces 62bhp and is available on every model except the GT-Line S.

A 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 77bhp is available only on the top-spec GT-Line S.

All versions come as standard with a five-speed manual transmission – with the option of a five-speed automatic gearbox available, too.

Prices start at £15,595 for the basic ‘2’ spec with a manual gearbox and rise to £19,145 for the GT-Line S with automatic transmission. The new Picanto is available to order now with deliveries expected in July.